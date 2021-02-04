While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4

World Economic Forum in S'pore postponed from May to Aug 17-20

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its special annual meeting in Singapore from May to August, due to the global Covid-19 situation.

The meeting will now take place from Aug 17 to 20, the WEF said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Although the WEF and Government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting's timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic," said the organisation.

It noted that current global travel restrictions have made planning for an in-person meeting in the first half of the year difficult.

READ MORE HERE

US lawmakers nominate HK democracy movement for Nobel prize

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers have nominated the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Five senators and four House members said in letter to the chairwoman of the prize committee in Oslo the award would give voice to those fighting against the erosion of freedoms since Hong Kong was handed back to China from Britain in 1997.

"A number of democracy advocates are already in jail, some in exile, and many more awaiting trials where they are expected to be convicted and sentenced," a copy of the letter made available to Reuters said. "This prize would honour their bravery and determination that have inspired the world," it said.

READ MORE HERE

British government condemns harassment of chief medical officer

*Please share*



This is appalling, I really can't believe this footage.



Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse. pic.twitter.com/90wxuQZW0t — Matt Vickers MP (@Matt_VickersMP) February 2, 2021

Britain's government condemned on Wednesday the harassment of chief medical officer Chris Whitty, when a young man videoed himself calling the medic a "liar" over the Covid-19 pandemic while he was queuing for food in central London.

Whitty, who has helped lead the scientific approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic in England, was recorded putting on his mask while waiting in a queue outdoors at a street food stall by an unidentified young man.

The man can be heard calling Whitty a "liar", adding: "You're lying about the Covid-19 cases man. Come on man, stop lying to the TV, man."

READ MORE HERE

Football: Brighton stun Liverpool with 1-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool's hopes of back-to-back Premier League titles suffered a massive blow as Brighton & Hove Albion claimed a shock 1-0 victory at Anfield on Wednesday.

Steven Alzate was credited with bundling in the winner in the 56th minute and Liverpool could not respond as they failed to score for the third successive home league game.

With leaders Manchester City beating Burnley earlier on Wednesday, fourth-placed Liverpool are now seven points behind Pep Guardiola's side having played one game more.

READ MORE HERE

Diversity rules Golden Globe nominations

Hollywood period drama Mank led a list of Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday that were strong on diversity and dominated by Netflix in a reflection of the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic on the traditional American film industry.

From the movie version of rap-infused musical Hamilton to LGBTQ musical The Prom and director nods for three women, the nominations – which kick off the Hollywood awards season - recognised multiple stories and performers in an industry that critics have long complained is dominated by white men.

The contest for the best drama movie will also include modern Great Recession story Nomadland, 1960s Vietnam War protest drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7, #MeToo revenge story Promising Young Woman and ageing family drama The Father.

READ MORE HERE