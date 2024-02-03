While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3

Biden witnesses return of US soldiers killed in Jordan

With US President Joe Biden bearing witness, the remains of three American soldiers killed in Jordan in an attack by an Iranian-made drone arrived in the United States on Feb 2.

The three Army Reserve soldiers killed on Jan 28 were Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

Biden joined families of those killed at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for what the US Air Force calls a “dignified transfer” of remains.

After meeting with family members privately, the president placed a hand over his heart as the flag-draped transfer cases were brought out of the plane one-by-one. He previously offered his condolences to the families in a phone call on Jan 30.

