While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3

Biden witnesses return of US soldiers killed in Jordan
With US President Joe Biden bearing witness, the remains of three American soldiers killed in Jordan in an attack by an Iranian-made drone arrived in the United States on Feb 2.
The three Army Reserve soldiers killed on Jan 28 were Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.
Biden joined families of those killed at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for what the US Air Force calls a “dignified transfer” of remains.
After meeting with family members privately, the president placed a hand over his heart as the flag-draped transfer cases were brought out of the plane one-by-one. He previously offered his condolences to the families in a phone call on Jan 30.
France confirms death of two French aid workers in Ukraine
Two French volunteer aid workers have been killed in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Feb 2, confirming reports from the regional governor and other officials.
“Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine. Two French aid workers have paid with their lives for their engagement with Ukrainian people, three are injured,” Mr Sejourne wrote in a post on social media platform X.
Russia “will have to answer for its crimes”, he added.
Swiss ski spot left snowless, deserted by mild January
The once-popular ski runs of Dent-de-Vaulion in the Swiss Jura Mountains are now deserted as unusually mild weather has driven away winter sport enthusiasts and forced ski resorts to close across the country.
Abandoned pole rods of the ski lift sway in the wind. Crusty snow dots stretches of yellowed grass. Lift pylons stand alone in rocky terrain where cheerful crowds once puffed steam in frigid temperatures.
Switzerland, a major ski destination, is warming at about twice the global average rate partly because its mountains trap heat, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in a report.
Son hits winner as South Korea reach Asian Cup semis
Son Heung-min scored a stunning free-kick in extra time as South Korea fought back to beat Australia 2-1 on Feb 2 and set up an Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan.
It was another great escape for the Koreans, who needed a 96th-minute penalty from Hwang Hee-chan to stay alive after Australia took the lead in the first half through Craig Goodwin.
It was the fourth time in five games that Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea had scored in second-half injury time in Qatar.
Carl Weathers, star of Rocky, Mandalorian, dies aged 76
Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, died on Feb 1 at age 76, his manager said in a statement on Feb 2.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep,” said manager Matt Luber.
Though he had other prominent roles, starring in the recent Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian and the 1987 science fiction horror movie Predator, Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.