While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3

British police shoot man dead after London 'terror-related' stabbing incident

British police shot dead a man who stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday in what officials described as a terrorist incident believed to be related to Islamist militancy.

Police said in a statement that a hoax device was found strapped to the body of the man killed by armed officers.

One man was being treated for life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, a woman suffered less serious wounds and another woman was hurt by glass after an officer fired his weapon, the statement from London’s Metropolitan Police said.

A Sky News correspondent said he understood that the man was “under active police surveillance” and had been released from prison in January.

Wuhan virus: G7 countries to discuss joint response to crisis

G7 countries will discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, Germany's health minister said on Sunday.

Jens Spahn said he had talked on the phone with his US counterpart and "we agreed that there should be a conference call, a discussion by G7 health ministers about this question with the aim of dealing with it together".

Spahn added: "There is no point in each country deciding on measures alone".

Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers to strike as Wuhan virus outbreak worsens

Thousands of Hong Kong medical professionals will begin a five-day strike on Monday after the government refused their demand to shut all entry points from China amid a deadly virus outbreak on the mainland.

Talks between the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance and the Hospital Authority failed after the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam decided not to attend negotiations on Sunday, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing the union's chairwoman Winnie Yu.

More than 9,000 members have pledged to take part, first in suspending non-emergency services offered by the city's Hospital Authority before extending it to providing only limited emergency needs, it said.

Graft case against Rosmah, wife of ex-Malaysian PM Najib, begins Monday

Rosmah Mansor, wife of ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, will be in the dock on Monday as her corruption trial relating to electricity supply for rural schools finally gets underway at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, more than a year after she was charged.

She is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$62.4 million) in 2016 - when her husband was still prime minister - from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin to ensure the company won a RM1.25 billion tender to install and maintain solar hybrid and diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She allegedly used her aide Rizal Mansor as an intermediary.

EPL: Bergwijn enjoys dream debut as Tottenham Hotspur sink Man City

Steven Bergwijn’s debut goal helped Tottenham to a remarkable 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City on Sunday to breathe new life into their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s men had been completely outplayed for the first hour, but were kept in the game by City’s profligacy and Hugo Lloris’s first-half penalty save from Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko’s sending off changed the course of the game as Spurs scored with their first two shots on goal through Bergwijn and Son Heung-min. Victory lifts Spurs up to fifth, just four points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

