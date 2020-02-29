While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 29

WHO raises global coronavirus risk to maximum level

The World Health Organisation on Friday raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and caused financial markets to plunge.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk was being raised to "very high" because of the continued increase in cases and the number of new countries affected in recent days.

These developments "are clearly of concern", Tedros told reporters in Geneva.

But he added: "We still have a chance of containing this virus, if robust action is taken to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients and trace contacts."

Anti-Congo regime protesters set fires in Paris

Lots of damage caused by protesters setting fire to parts of Gare de Lyon. At least 30 motorcycles, scooters & rental cars have been torched. Part of a building was also set alight. Reports it is linked to this evening’s concert of Congolese star Fally Ipupa. #garedelyon pic.twitter.com/66TqMqqrcn — Oliver Miočić (@olivermiocic) February 28, 2020

Paris police arrested dozens of protesters on Friday who burnt scooters and garbage bins outside a concert venue hosting a Congolese singer they accuse of giving a voice to the Kinshasa regime.

The nearby Gare de Lyon train station was partially evacuated amid the chaos and police warned Parisians to stay away as a thick, black column of smoke bellowed over the city centre.

Authorities had banned protests around the concert by singer Fally Ipupa at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, but dozens turned out in anger nevertheless, facing off with the artist's fans and trading insults.

Vatican says pope 'slightly unwell', dismisses speculation

The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than"slightly unwell" as the 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader cancelled official audiences for the second day.

The Vatican has not specified what the pope is suffering from.

At his general audience on Wednesday he appeared to have a cold and spoke with a slightly hoarse voice, and he coughed during an afternoon Ash Wednesday service in a Rome church, his last appearance outside the Vatican.

Formula One: Mercedes head for Australia as top team in F1 testing

Formula One champions Mercedes will head to Australia for the March 15 season-opener as the top team in testing but with rivals Ferrari and Red Bull hinting at hidden pace.

Valtteri Bottas produced the quickest lap from the six days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya outside Barcelona and also on the final Friday.

The Finn's best time of one minute 15.732 seconds was set last week but he also topped the week two timing screens with a 1:16.196.

Coronavirus: Rock band Green Day among musicians pulling out of Asia tour dates

US rock band Green Day on Friday called off all of the Asian shows in its upcoming world tour because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest music act to pull back from performances in the region.

The punk band's Hella Mega tour was planned to have taken them to Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo in early March, before a European leg due to kick off in Moscow in May.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we'll be announcing the new dates very soon," Green Day said in a statement on its official website.

