While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 28

US must push China to be honest about Covid-19 origins, US envoy says



US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Monday said Washington must push Beijing to be more honest about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Burns, speaking by video link at a US Chamber of Commerce event, said the United States would need to push China to take a more active role in the World Health Organization (WHO) if it wants to strengthen the United Nations’ health agency.

“And (of) course, be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the Covid-19 crisis,” Mr Burns said, referring to the central Chinese city where the first human cases were reported in December 2019.

