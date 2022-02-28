While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 28

Putin's plan for rapid invasion of Ukraine has not gone as expected
No war plan, however well conceived, survives contact with the battlefield. And, by now, few know this better than Russian President Vladimir Putin.
For it is clear that his invasion of Ukraine has not gone at all the way he expected.
And it is equally clear that developments this week will determine whether Mr Putin's military adventure ends up as a total defeat for Russia, or whether it will still be able to claim some advantage on the battlefield through negotiations with Ukraine.
Either way, the flawless victory that Mr Putin imagined was his for the taking has no chance of being realised.
Chinese social media awash with praise for Russian President Putin
As Russian troops started moving into Ukraine, Chinese social media was awash with comments supporting the incursion, forcing censors to work overtime in taking down some of the more extreme views.
While most vocal nationalistic voices appeared supportive of military aggression, a more measured crowd also gained quiet traction, though mostly in the form of "likes" rather than comments.
Others have also taken the opportunity to hit out at Western countries for forcing China to take a stand, with a video of Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying's rebuke of foreign journalists going viral.
WHO urges safe corridor for medical supplies to Ukraine
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday called for a safe corridor through Poland to deliver critical medical aid to Ukraine and warned that hospital oxygen supplies in the country were dangerously low.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Europe regional director Hans Kluge said oxygen supplies were "nearing a very dangerous point" and that most hospitals could exhaust their reserves within the next 24 hours, putting thousands of lives at risk.
The WHO is working to deliver oxygen cylinders and liquid from regional networks, they said, adding that the supplies would need "safe transit, including via a logistics corridor through Poland".
Football: Fifa moves Russia home games to neutral venues, bans flag and anthem
Fifa responded to the invasion of Ukraine on Sunday by telling Russia to play home matches at neutral venues and banning its national flag and anthem from matches.
The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the "Football Union of Russia".
It said it would continue its dialogue with other sports organisations to determine additional measures "including potential exclusion from competitions".
Football: Liverpool beats Chelsea to win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss
Liverpool won the League Cup final in dramatic fashion as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty to give the Reds an 11-10 shoot-out victory after a pulsating 0-0 draw at Wembley on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp's side clinched their first domestic knockout prize since the 2012 League Cup when Kepa blazed his spot-kick high over the bar.
It was the only miss in the nerve-jangling shoot-out, which saw Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher score his penalty just before Kepa failed.