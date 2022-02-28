While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 28

Putin's plan for rapid invasion of Ukraine has not gone as expected

No war plan, however well conceived, survives contact with the battlefield. And, by now, few know this better than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For it is clear that his invasion of Ukraine has not gone at all the way he expected.

And it is equally clear that developments this week will determine whether Mr Putin's military adventure ends up as a total defeat for Russia, or whether it will still be able to claim some advantage on the battlefield through negotiations with Ukraine.

Either way, the flawless victory that Mr Putin imagined was his for the taking has no chance of being realised.

