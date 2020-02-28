While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 28

No country will be spared, warn experts, as fight against coronavirus ramps up

No country should make the “fatal mistake” of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday, as governments from Iran to Australia raced to contain the epidemic’s rapid global spread.

With new infections reported around the world now surpassing those in mainland China, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said even rich nations should prepare for surprises.

“No country should assume it won’t get cases, that would be a fatal mistake, quite literally,” Tedros said, pointing to Italy, where authorities said three more people had died, bringing the toll from Europe’s worst outbreak of the illness to 17. Confirmed cases there rose to 650.

In addition to stockpiling medical supplies, governments ordered schools shut and cancelled big gatherings, including sports events, to try to halt spread of the flu-like disease that emerged in China more than two months ago from an illegal wildlife market.

Canada to stop providing security for Harry and Meghan

Canada will no longer provide security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Canadian government said on Thursday, once the couple are no longer working members of the British royal family in the coming weeks.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been assisting London's Metropolitan Police with security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "intermittently" since November, when the couple began a six-week holiday in Canada, according to a statement from the federal Office of the Minister of Public Safety.

But once Harry and Meghan are no longer considered senior members of the British royal family, they will no longer receive the publicly-funded security that is estimated to cost into the millions of dollars.

'Are you real?' Russia's Vladimir Putin quashes rumours he uses a body double

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged he was offered the chance to use a body double to make appearances in public for security reasons, but said he declined the offer and never used one.

Putin, 67, who has dominated Russian politics for more than two decades, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories in Russia - all of them unsubstantiated - that he uses a body double or even a small army of them.

One of the more elaborate theories compares photographs of Putin over the years, claiming to have identified a number of different individuals posing as him.

US stocks drop more than 4%, extending rout amid virus fears

Wall Street stocks were pummelled again on Thursday on mounting fears the coronavirus amid outbreak will derail global growth.

Shortly after the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 1,200 points or 4.4 per cent, to 25,766.03, its worst session in more than two years.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slumped 4.4 per cent to 2,978.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.6 per cent to 8,566.48.

Cycling: Dynamite Danes smash world record again to win team pursuit

Denmark's men's team pursuit squad installed themselves as hot favourites for the Tokyo Olympics as they powered to gold at the world championships with a third world record in little over 24 hours on Thursday.

The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen, Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen and Frederik Madsen once again proved in a class of their own as they destroyed New Zealand in the final.

Denmark had shattered reigning world champions Australia's world record in qualifying on Wednesday, then lowered it again in the first round.

