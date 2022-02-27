While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27

EU, US agree to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT

Western nations agreed to unleash drastic new sanctions aimed at further isolating Russia’s economy and financial system after initial penalties failed to convince President Vladimir Putin to pull out of Ukraine.

A joint decision to cut some Russian banks off from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions of dollars worth of transactions between thousands of banks around the world, was announced in a joint statement on Saturday (Feb 26).

The move is aimed at Russian banks that have already been sanctioned by the international community, but can be expanded to other Russian banks, if necessary, according to a spokesman for the German government.

In addition, the nations said they would act together to impose “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions.”.

