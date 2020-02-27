While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27

Several reported shot at Milwaukee brewing firm in US

Police were responding on Wednesday to an apparent active shooter at the Milwaukee headquarters of brewing giant Molson Coors, with reports of multiple victims.

"Please stay clear of the area at this time," tweeted the police department in the Midwestern city, saying they were investigating a "critical incident" in the Miller Valley area home to the brewery.

Between six and eight people have been shot at the site, according to local television network WISN 12 and Fox6 News, which quoted unnamed sources.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Molson Coors - until last year named MillerCoors - had informed employees in an email of an active shooter on the premises.

READ MORE HERE

Carnival-going German couple contract virus, authorities fear it has spread

A German couple who have contracted the coronavirus had taken part in local carnival celebrations and also visited the Netherlands in the 10 days before they were diagnosed, officials said on Wednesday.

Authorities in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia are now racing to stop the coronavirus spreading and are tracking down people the couple have been in contact with in their home district of Heinsberg.

"It's a rather Sisyphean task," district administrator Stephan Pusch said. "We're assuming that they were out with the symptoms for 10 days."

READ MORE HERE

Cannibalism on rise among polar bears, say Russian scientists

Cases of polar bears killing and eating each other are on the rise in the Arctic as melting ice and human activity erode their habitat, a Russian scientist said on Wednesday.

"Cases of cannibalism among polar bears are a long-established fact, but we're worried that such cases used to be found rarely while now they are recorded quite often," said polar bear expert Ilya Mordvintsev, quoted by Interfax news agency.

"We state that cannibalism in polar bears is increasing," said Mordvintsev, a senior researcher at Moscow's Severtsov Institute of Problems of Ecology and Evolution.

READ MORE HERE

Mother files complaint against formula producer after baby vomits worm

A French woman has filed a complaint against a baby formula manufacturer after her infant daughter allegedly vomited a parasitic worm the length of an adult index finger, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came after another family allegedly found a living larva in a container of the same milk powder brand, Gallia, manufactured by French firm Danone.

Police in the northern region of Brittany told AFP the mother of a three-month-old child came in on Tuesday to file a complaint.

READ MORE HERE

De Bruyne leads remarkable City comeback win in Madrid

Manchester City pulled off a stunning late fightback to beat Real Madrid 2-1 away in Wednesday's Champions League last-16, first leg in which Real had captain Sergio Ramos sent off.

Kevin De Bruyne kept his cool to beat Belgium team mate Thibaut Courtois from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute to give City the lead after Gabriel Jesus had headed home a cross from De Bruyne to pull the visitors level in the 78th minute.

Isco had given Real the lead on the hour mark following a sweeping counterattack but the 13-times European champions' night soon unravelled, culminating in Ramos being sent off for hauling down Jesus in a bid to prevent a third City goal.

READ MORE HERE