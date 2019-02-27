While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27

Trump lands in Hanoi for nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump both arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, the eve of their second summit at which they will tackle how to implement a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons.

Trump flew into the capital Hanoi on Air Force One, touching down just before 9pm (10pm Singapore time).

“Just arrived in Vietnam,” he wrote in a message on social network Twitter. “Thank you to all of the people for the great reception in Hanoi. Tremendous crowds, and so much love!”

Kim arrived by train early in the day after a three-day, 3,000km journey from his capital, Pyongyang, through China. He completed the last stretch from a border station to Hanoi by car.

House advances Bill rejecting Trump’s border wall emergency

The US House of Representatives, ignoring White House veto threats, moved towards passage of legislation to terminate President Donald Trump’s proclaimed national emergency at the US-Mexico border, in what would be a stinging rejection of his proposed wall there.

By a vote of 229-193, the House agreed to move to final debate and a vote later on Tuesday on passing the resolution.

Passage, which is expected, would set up a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate where the resolution’s chances were slimmer, but seemed to be improving.

Mother and daughter charged in 'atrocious' killing of five family members

There was no response in apartment S-7. A social worker rapped on the door to check on the family. When no one responded, she had a maintenance worker unlock the door.

What they saw upon entering the unit at Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville, a borough in Pennsylvania, was a nightmarish scene - overturned furniture, shattered glass and clutter throughout the home.

Then, five bodies - including three children - in a back room

Dior celebrates 1950s rebels at fashion week lacking Lagerfeld

Christian Dior lit up the Paris catwalk with a celebration of 1950s youth culture, while designers paid tributes to this fashion week's big absentee, late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The nine days of runway presentations in Paris, which began on Monday evening with young labels including France's Jacquemus, follows fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan that also showcased styles for next autumn and winter.

Highlights in France will include designer debuts at storied couture house Lanvin, which is striving for a turnaround under new Chinese owner Fosun, as well as at Nina Ricci.

Football: Leicester confirm appointment of Rodgers as manager

Leicester City appointed Brendan Rodgers as the Foxes' new manager on a three-year deal as Neil Lennon returned to Celtic until the end of the season as Rodgers' successor.

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers won seven domestic trophies in nearly three seasons in charge of the Glasgow giants and leaves the Hoops eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Leicester sacked Claude Puel on Sunday after a 4-1 defeat by Crystal Palace left the 2015/16 Premier League champions languishing in 12th.

