While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 26

Russia says West ‘destabilised’ G-20 talks

Russia on Saturday accused the West of destabilising the Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers’ meeting in India by trying to force through a joint statement on Ukraine that stalled because of disagreements.

“We regret that the activities of the G-20 continue to be destabilised by the Western collective and used in an anti-Russian... way,” the foreign ministry said.

Moscow accused the United States, the European Union and the G-7 nations of having “disrupted the adoption of collective decisions” by trying to impose their “diktat” by what they said was “clear blackmail”.

Their aim had been to impose their interpretation of the conflict in Ukraine in the joint statement by means of lobbying and “ultimatums”, said the ministry statement.

