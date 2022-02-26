While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 26

Ukraine’s president says Russia will try to ‘storm’ Kyiv overnight
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the early hours of Saturday that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city Kyiv during the night.
“I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack,” Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.
“Special attention on Kyiv – we cannot lose the capital,” he added in the clip released by the presidency.
Earlier, the Russian and Ukrainian governments had signalled an openness to negotiations even as authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades.
Guards fire shots as Ukrainians cram onto evacuation trains
Ukrainian guards fired warning shots to prevent a stampede at Kyiv's central railway station on Friday as thousands of people tried to force their way onto evacuation trains.
Crowds were so large that not everyone could get on the trains from the capital to the western city of Lviv as fears of a Russian assault on Kyiv mounted.
When a train drew up at a platform, people rushed to the doors, hoping to get on board, some of them with their children and pets.
German priest guilty in 110 child sex abuse cases
A German Catholic priest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sexual abuse, a German court said on Friday, the latest in a string of cases that have shaken the German Catholic Church.
The Cologne district court found the man, identified in court documents as Hans Ue, guilty in a total of 110 cases between 1993 and 2018, including 23 cases of serious sexual abuse of children.
The court ordered the defendant to pay compensation to three of the nine plaintiffs for their pain and suffering.
SCDF, MOH urge 995 only for life-threatening emergencies
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday urged members of the public to call the 995 emergency medical services only for life-threatening emergencies.
In a joint statement, they said such calls have increased from an average of 635 a day last month to an average of 830 a day in the first two weeks of this month.
On Feb 14, SCDF experienced an even sharper spike of about 1,000 calls, adding even more pressure on paramedics.
Football: Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will make his debut for Brentford in Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle United, marking his return after suffering a cardiac arrest in June last year, manager Thomas Frank said.
Eriksen joined Brentford as a free agent in January, nearly eight months after he collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland.
"Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch," Frank told reporters on Friday.