While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 26

Ukraine’s president says Russia will try to ‘storm’ Kyiv overnight

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the early hours of Saturday that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city Kyiv during the night.

“I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack,” Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.

“Special attention on Kyiv – we cannot lose the capital,” he added in the clip released by the presidency.

Earlier, the Russian and Ukrainian governments had signalled an openness to negotiations even as authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades.

