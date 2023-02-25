While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25

One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory
Ukraine honoured its dead and vowed to keep fighting on Friday, while Russia told the world to accept “the realities” of its war but faced new Western sanctions on the invasion’s anniversary.
At a ceremony in Kyiv’s St Sophia Square, President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed medals on soldiers and the mother of one killed. He fought back tears at the national anthem.
Mr Zelensky reiterated calls for more Western weaponry and attended an online summit with US President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies who pledged to intensify their support.
Washington announced a new US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) package of military aid for Ukraine, and a raft of additional sanctions and tariffs hitting Russia’s mining and metals industries, as well as companies from third countries accused of supplying Moscow with restricted goods.
US’ Blinken to meet Asia Quad counterparts after China friction
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia, on the heels of a flare-up in tensions with China, an official said on Friday.
Mr Blinken will hold the talks with the so-called Quad on March 3 on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in New Delhi, said Mr Donald Lu, the top State Department official on South Asia.
The four will hold an hour-long public discussion as part of the Raisina Dialogue, a major Indian conference on geopolitics, he said.
Norway charges Russian Wagner deserter after street brawl
Norwegian prosecutors said on Friday that they had charged a man claiming to have deserted Russian mercenary group Wagner who had fled to Norway, after he was arrested following an Oslo street brawl.
Twenty six-year-old Andrei Medvedev was detained in the early hours of Wednesday after a fight outside a bar in the Norwegian capital, according to the indictment, seen by AFP.
The exact circumstances of the brawl were not specified but, according to the court documents, Andrei Medvedev, who was drunk at the time, had resisted arrest and then physically attacked police officers once he arrived at the station.
Nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid
When Israel conducted its deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in almost two decades this week, a young Palestinian nurse rushed to help.
As critical case after critical case succumbed to their wounds, Mr Elias al-Ashqar, 25, let out a blood-curdling roar.
“My father! My father,” he screamed, as he realised his dad was among the 11 people killed in the raid on the flashpoint city of Nablus.
‘Amazing’ Murray saves five match points to reach Qatar final
Former world number one Andy Murray saved five match points as he fought back again to beat Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka at the Qatar Open on Friday to reach his first ATP Tour final in eight months.
The 35-year-old Briton triumphed 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6).
“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds of my career,” Murray said on court after the tense 150-minute battle.