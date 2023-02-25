While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25

One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory

Ukraine honoured its dead and vowed to keep fighting on Friday, while Russia told the world to accept “the realities” of its war but faced new Western sanctions on the invasion’s anniversary.

At a ceremony in Kyiv’s St Sophia Square, President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed medals on soldiers and the mother of one killed. He fought back tears at the national anthem.

Mr Zelensky reiterated calls for more Western weaponry and attended an online summit with US President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies who pledged to intensify their support.

Washington announced a new US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) package of military aid for Ukraine, and a raft of additional sanctions and tariffs hitting Russia’s mining and metals industries, as well as companies from third countries accused of supplying Moscow with restricted goods.

