While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25

Dozens hurt as car ploughs into German carnival parade; suspect arrested

A German man ploughed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring 30 people including children, police said, adding it was too early to say what his motive was.

German prosecutors and police said the suspect, a 29-year-old German citizen, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. The motive remained unclear and investigators were looking into all possibilities, they added.

“This is a terrible day, this is a terrible deed,” said Peter Beuth, interior minister of Hesse, the western German state where Volkmarsen is located.

A third of those injured were children, he said, and police still had no indication of the possible motive.

Coronavirus can still be beaten, too early to declare pandemic: WHO

The coronavirus outbreak can still be beaten, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, insisting it was premature to declare it a pandemic even though it had the potential to reach that level.

"The key message that should give all countries hope, courage and confidence is that this virus can be contained, indeed there are many countries that have done exactly that," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.

"Using the word 'pandemic' now does not fit the facts but may certainly cause fear," he added as the number of cases continued to mount internationally and financial markets spun lower.

'He was my everything': NBA star Kobe Bryant mourned at Los Angeles arena

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died last month in a helicopter crash that sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and former Bryant teammate Shaquille O’Neal were among the attendees at the “Celebration of Life” memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant’s home arena during most of his storied, 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The event, which opened with a performance by singer Beyonce and a montage of Bryant’s basketball highlights, featured an emotional address by Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, who spoke about losing her 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the husband she called her “soulmate.”

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape; faces up to 25 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury on Monday in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.

Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Weinstein was acquitted on the most serious charges that could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life. In the minutes after the verdict was read in court, Weinstein was seen talking to his lead lawyer Donna Rotunno. He appeared expressionless.

Premier League: Liverpool sink West Ham for record-equalling 18th successive win

Liverpool earned a record-equalling 18th consecutive Premier League win as the runaway leaders came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to Sadio Mane's late strike on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time since their draw at Manchester United on October 20 after falling behind in the second half at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalised soon after.

