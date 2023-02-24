While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 24

UN demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a “just and lasting” peace.
Ukraine earned strong backing in a non-binding vote that saw 141 of the 193 UN members in support, seven opposed and 32, including China and India abstaining.
Coming on the eve of the first anniversary of the brutal war, support for Kyiv was little-changed from that of last October when 143 countries voted to condemn Russia’s declared annexation of four Ukraine regions.
The vote came after two days of debate during which Kyiv urged the international community to choose “between good and evil.”
Zelensky wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had not seen a peace plan promised by China, but wanted to meet with Beijing over their proposal before assessing it.
Beijing has promised to publish its “political solution” to the Ukraine conflict this week, in time for the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb 24 invasion of its neighbour.
“China have told us they have such an initiative. But I have not seen the document yet,” Mr Zelensky said, during a news conference with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv.
World’s last Meccano factory to close next year in France
The owners of the world’s last dedicated Meccano toy factory have said it will close by next year after more than half a century in France because of rising costs.
Spin Master said on Wednesday the factory’s falling competitiveness left it with “no other choice” but to close it down by the first quarter of 2024.
Production at the site, in Calais on the English Channel coast, had been affected by difficult market conditions, made worse by recent increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, it said.
Man United beat Barcelona in Europa League clash of giants
Manchester United got the better of Barcelona to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as Antony’s winner secured a 2-1 win on the night and 4-3 aggregate victory on Thursday.
Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had given Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford.
But the La Liga leaders were again undone with the step up to the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.
Mercedes say new car ran like clockwork, no bouncing
Mercedes enjoyed a faultless first day of Formula One testing on Thursday with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hailing the team’s “amazing work” since their bouncing start to last season.
Team boss Toto Wolff also sounded positive about the campaign to come, contrasting the positive mood to the atmosphere 12 months ago.
“It seems to be balanced in the right way. There’s no bouncing, which is good news,” the Austrian told reporters at the Sakhir circuit.