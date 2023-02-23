While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 23

UN marks one year of Ukraine war with vote to ‘go down in history’
Marking one year of war, Ukraine and Russia lobbied countries at the United Nations on Wednesday for backing ahead of a vote by the 193-member General Assembly that the United States declared will “go down in history.”
“We will see where the nations of the world stand on the matter of peace in Ukraine,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly.
The General Assembly appeared set to adopt a resolution on Thursday, put forward by Ukraine and supporters, stressing “the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in line with the founding UN Charter.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia’s invasion and said the Charter was “unambiguous,” citing from it: “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
US concerned by China-Russia ties as Putin signals Xi visit
The United States is concerned by greater alignment between China and Russia, the US State Department said on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed “new frontiers” in ties with Beijing and signalled China’s Xi Jinping would visit his country.
Word of Mr Xi’s visit comes as Washington has said China is considering providing weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, a move that would threaten to escalate the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the US-led Nato military alliance on the other.
Mr Putin welcomed China’s top diplomat, Mr Wang Yi, to the Kremlin on Wednesday, telling him bilateral trade was better than expected and could soon reach US$200 billion (S$268 billion) a year, up from $185 billion in 2022.
Canada says it thwarted air, maritime surveillance by China
Canada is aware of recent air and maritime surveillance attempts by China and has thwarted such efforts since last year, the Canadian defence ministry said on Wednesday, after a newspaper reported Chinese floating devices were found in the Arctic in autumn.
The discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which flew over the United States and Canada before being shot down earlier this month, has hit already strained relations between Beijing and the West, and has intensified discourse about North American security.
The Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) spotted Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last year as part of an effort to provide early detection of threats to Canada’s security.
Boulder, other Colorado schools lift lockdowns after threats
Boulder High School and a handful of Colorado school districts went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving threats earlier in the day, police and school administrators said, but the orders were lifted after officers found no credible threat.
Police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances rushed to the school, attended by some 2,170 students, at a little before 9am local time, after a man called police threatening to go inside the school, Boulder police chief Maris Herold told reporters on Wednesday.
“Caller relayed that he was out in front of Boulder High School - he had semi-automatic weapons and was ready to go into the high school,” Chief Herold said, noting that what sounded like gunfire could be heard in the background of the call.
Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
Andy Murray teetered on the brink before beating Alexander Zverev in a marathon that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.
Murray won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 after he was twice two points from defeat on his serve in the third set.
The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset Dutch eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.