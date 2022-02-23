While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 23

Biden hits Russia with sanctions over Ukraine crisis
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday revealed new sanctions on Russian elites and two banks as the West tries to stop an all-out invasion of Ukraine by punishing Moscow for ordering troops to two separatist regions it has recognised.
The European Union, Germany and Britain also announced ways they will hit Russia financially as they fear a further incursion is to come, a move Moscow has consistently denied for months.
One of the worst security crises in Europe in decades is unfolding as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to “keep the peace.”
Washington has dismissed as “nonsense” that justification to deploy troops to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after Moscow recognised them as independent.
Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple store
Dutch police said on Tuesday evening they had ended a hostage situation in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun held at least one person hostage for hours.
Police said the hostage taker was arrested after he ran out of the building at the central Leidseplein square, shortly after 10.30pm (5.30am on Wednesday, Singapore time).
“We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police said in a tweet, adding that the man was being treated for his injuries.
France bans import of meat from animals on growth antibiotics
France adopted a decree on Tuesday banning imports of meat from animals treated with growth antibiotics - a practice prohibited in farming within the European Union since 2006 - in a move that would mainly affect the poultry market.
France is anticipating an EU-wide measure that had been due to enter into force late last month but was delayed by missing legislation on sanitary checks, the farm ministry said in a statement.
The French ban will be effective on April 22, giving professionals two months to obtain an assurance from their suppliers that meat does not come from breeding using growth antibiotics and to modify their supply chain if needed.
Britain's Duchess Kate makes rare solo visit to Denmark
The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off a rare solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday, where she will spend two days with officials exchanging ideas about early childhood education and meeting Danish royals.
Kate, 40, was to promote her work with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and learn about Denmark's approach.
Dressed in a bright red blazer and black wide-leg trousers, the mother-of-three made her first stop on Tuesday at Copenhagen University, where she toured its Infant Mental Health Programme.
Football: Havertz, Pulisic earn Chelsea 2-0 win against Lille
Goals in each half from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic earned defending champions Chelsea a solid 2-0 last-16 first-leg victory over Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the London side will be concerned about injuries to key players.
Havertz, who had already had two attempts on goal early in the game, headed down a Hakim Ziyech corner in the eighth minute and the ball bounced high off the turf into the net.
Chelsea left struggling striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench and it was Pulisic who hit the second in the 63rd minute with a curling finish after N'Golo Kante's surging run and pinpoint pass.