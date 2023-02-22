While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 22

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia - never,’ says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Ukraine would “never be a victory for Russia” as he delivered a speech in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free,” he said, in Warsaw.

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia – never,” Mr Biden told the crowd of several thousand people gathered outside the Royal Castle.

Speaking a day after his surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital, Mr Biden said: “Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free”.

READ MORE HERE

Wagner chief accuses Russia’s military leaders of ‘treason’