While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 22

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia - never,’ says Biden
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Ukraine would “never be a victory for Russia” as he delivered a speech in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.
“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free,” he said, in Warsaw.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia – never,” Mr Biden told the crowd of several thousand people gathered outside the Royal Castle.
Speaking a day after his surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital, Mr Biden said: “Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free”.
Wagner chief accuses Russia’s military leaders of ‘treason’
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit on Tuesday accused Moscow’s military chiefs of refusing to supply the group with munitions and seeking to destroy it, saying this amounted to “treason”.
Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private fighting force, which has recruited from prisons across Russia to bolster its ranks, is playing a key role in the offensive for the city of Bakhmut in east Ukraine.
The battle for Bakhmut has exposed tensions between the Wagner group and the Russian army, though the Kremlin denies any rift.
Alligator kills 85-year-old woman walking her dog in Florida
A helpless neighbour has described watching in horror as an elderly woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a retirement community in the southern US state of Florida.
The neighbour, identified only as Carol, said she saw the woman, who has not been named, being dragged into water by the 3m-long reptile during an attack at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce on Monday.
“(I) just remember her coming up and you know... getting air, and I’m saying swim towards the, swim toward the paddle boat, and she says, ‘I can’t. The gator has me,’“ the woman told local TV station WPBF.
Henderson bemoans ‘mistakes’ as Liverpool blow 2 goal lead
Holders Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at a shell-shocked Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.
Two goals each from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema turned what had looked like being an unpleasant evening for Real into a stylish romp that left Juergen Klopp’s side flat on the canvas and facing a monumental task to reach the quarter finals.
It was Liverpool’s heaviest home defeat in Champions League history, eclipsing a 3-0 loss to the same opponents in 2014.
Microsoft to put video games on Nvidia platform
Microsoft president Brad Smith said on Tuesday the US software giant has agreed to a 10-year licensing deal that will bring Activision games to Nvidia’s gaming platform.
The announcement was the latest effort by Microsoft to convince regulators, especially in Europe, that its plan to buy video game maker Activision should not be blocked on antitrust concerns.
Mr Smith told a news conference he was now more optimistic of getting the Activision acquisition done after the Nvidia licensing deal as well as a similar arrangement with Nintendo.