While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 21

US embassy tells Americans: Have an evacuation plan from Russia
The US embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday (Feb 20) to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine, drawing a rebuke from Russian foreign ministry.
"There have been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said.
"Review your personal security plans," the embassy said. "Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance."
Israel to admit unjabbed tourists as Covid-19 cases fall
Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists entry for the first time since the pandemic began as infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus decline, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday (Feb 20).
"We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity data," Bennett said.
Israel shut its borders to travellers in early 2020 as the coronavirus spread worldwide. "It is time to gradually open what we were the first in the world to close," the prime minister said.
Passenger found dead after fire on Greece-Italy ferry
The Greek fire brigade has recovered the body of a passenger who was listed as missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy, it said on Sunday (Feb 20).
Rescuers managed to take at least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew to safety after the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia early on Friday.
Firefighters have been trying for days to contain the fire and cool scorching temperatures on the 183-metre ship.
Athletics: Jasmine Goh qualifies for SEA Games marathon after missing out in 2019
Out to prove that "age is just a number" at the Zurich Seville Marathon, runner Jasmine Goh clocked 2hour 56min 36sec on Sunday (Feb 20) to earn a spot at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.
The 42-year-old had missed out on the 2019 edition after failing to meet the qualifying mark and she was delighted to return to the biennial Games after her debut in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, when she finished fourth.
She said: "I feel extremely privileged to be able to compete for a slot for the SEA Games at this age. I had missed the qualifying time for the SEA Games back in 2019 so this time, I trained really hard to ensure a good chance at qualifying for the Games in Hanoi."
Football: Man City 'appalled' by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight
Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's (Feb 19) fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena.
Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in one of the corridors inside the building, where Brook won through a sixth-round stoppage.
"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," City said in a statement on Sunday.