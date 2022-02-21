While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 21

US embassy tells Americans: Have an evacuation plan from Russia

The US embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday (Feb 20) to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine, drawing a rebuke from Russian foreign ministry.

"There have been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said.

"Review your personal security plans," the embassy said. "Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance."

READ MORE HERE

Israel to admit unjabbed tourists as Covid-19 cases fall