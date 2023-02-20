While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 20

Turkey winds down quake rescue as Blinken pledges fresh US aid
Turkey on Sunday said rescue efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces as visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced US$100 million (S$133.7 million) in fresh humanitarian aid.
The 7.8-magnitude tremor that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb 6 has killed more than 44,000 people, with the likelihood of finding survivors two weeks on extremely remote.
No survivors have been found in at least 24 hours.
US plans new Russia export controls, sanctions on key industries
US President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries a year after Vladimir Putin started his invasion of Ukraine.
The measures will target Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and allies are also expected to turn their focus to preventing the evasion and circumvention of sanctions – and disrupt support Russia receives from third countries.
White House National Security Council spokespeople didn’t immediately comment.
Facebook-owner Meta to roll out paid subscription service: Zuckerberg
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta will launch a paid subscription service allowing users to verify their accounts, among other features, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Sunday.
Meta Verified will be “a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg said.
“Meta Verified starts at US$11.99 (S$16.03)/ month on web or US$14.99 (S$20.03)/ month on iOS,” he continued in a statement posted to his Facebook account, adding that the product will launch first in Australia and New Zealand “this week and more countries soon.”
Football: Tottenham move up to fourth with 2-0 victory over West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League’s top four as they returned to form with a 2-0 home win over West Ham United that left their London rivals in the bottom three on Sunday.
There was little to separate the sides in a forgettable first half but Spurs stepped up the pace after the interval with goals by Emerson Royal and substitute Son Heung-min.
It was a big win for Tottenham following defeat at Leicester City and a midweek loss away to AC Milan in the Champions League and allowed them to leapfrog Newcastle United in the table.
Actor Tom Sizemore of Saving Private Ryan hospitalised from brain aneurysm: Manager
Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.
“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation,” the 61-year-old actor’s manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.
Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s Black Hawk Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in Witness Protection.