While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 20

Turkey winds down quake rescue as Blinken pledges fresh US aid



Turkey on Sunday said rescue efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces as visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced US$100 million (S$133.7 million) in fresh humanitarian aid.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb 6 has killed more than 44,000 people, with the likelihood of finding survivors two weeks on extremely remote.

No survivors have been found in at least 24 hours.

READ MORE HERE

US plans new Russia export controls, sanctions on key industries

