While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 20

Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country was a "shield" against Russia and deserved more support in the face of a feared Russian invasion, as Moscow test-fired nuclear-capable missiles in a defiant show of force.
In a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky condemned "a policy of appeasement" towards Moscow.
"For eight years, Ukraine has been a shield. For eight years, Ukraine has been holding back one of the greatest armies in the world," said Zelensky, who travelled to Munich despite shelling in his country's conflict-torn east that left two Ukrainian soldiers dead.
He demanded "clear, feasible timeframes" for Ukraine to join the US-led Nato military alliance - a prospect that Moscow has said would be a red line for its security.
Ex-Epstein associate found dead in Paris jail cell
A prominent French modelling agent who was a former close associate of disgraced American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his Paris prison cell, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Epstein, who was arrested in New York in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, was found hanged in his New York jail cell the following month while awaiting trial over abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on his private island in the Caribbean.
His former associate Jean-Luc Brunel, in his mid 70s, had been charged with the rape of minors and held in prison since December 2020.
Sweden's Crown Princess denies divorce rumours in rare post
In a rare move, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel on Saturday publicly denied rumours that they were planning to divorce.
"There are allegations being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce," a post by the Royal Court to Instragram, signed Victoria and Daniel, said.
"Under normal circumstances, we don't comment on rumours and speculations. But to protect our family, we wish to make clear, once and for all, that the rumours now being spread are completely without merit," the post added.
Kane scores twice as Spurs beat Man City to blow title race open
Manchester City's failed pursuit of Harry Kane came back to haunt them as the England captain scored twice to secure Tottenham a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad which blew the Premier League title race back open.
Kane's 95th-minute header, seconds after the hosts had levelled through Riyad Mahrez's penalty, inflicted City's first league defeat in 16 games.
Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.
Salah ‘proud’ after scoring 150th Liverpool goal in Norwich win
Mohamed Salah said he was proud to score his 150th goal for Liverpool as the Egypt forward helped inspire a 3-1 win against Norwich on Saturday (Feb 19).
Jurgen Klopp’s side were stunned when Milot Rashica’s deflected strike put Norwich ahead early in the second half at Anfield.
But Liverpool drew level through Sadio Mane’s overhead kick before taking the lead through Salah’s landmark effort.