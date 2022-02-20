While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 20

Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country was a "shield" against Russia and deserved more support in the face of a feared Russian invasion, as Moscow test-fired nuclear-capable missiles in a defiant show of force.

In a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky condemned "a policy of appeasement" towards Moscow.

"For eight years, Ukraine has been a shield. For eight years, Ukraine has been holding back one of the greatest armies in the world," said Zelensky, who travelled to Munich despite shelling in his country's conflict-torn east that left two Ukrainian soldiers dead.

He demanded "clear, feasible timeframes" for Ukraine to join the US-led Nato military alliance - a prospect that Moscow has said would be a red line for its security.

