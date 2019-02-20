While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 20

Trump says he's in 'no rush' for nuclear deal with North Korea's Kim

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants North Korea to end its nuclear programme, but he is in no rush and has no pressing time schedule for Pyongyang to ultimately denuclearise.

Trump is meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the second time on Feb 27 and 28 in Vietnam.

Speaking to reporters at a White House event, Trump said sanctions against the Asian nation would remain in place in the meantime and noted Pyongyang has not conducted nuclear or rocket tests recently.

"I'm in no rush. There's no testing. As long as there is no testing, I'm in no rush. If there's testing, that's another deal," he said.

Skiers feared buried after avalanche at Swiss ski resort

An avalanche left four skiers injured on Tuesday at a resort in the Swiss Alps where rescue operations went on after dark with police fearing people could still be trapped under the snow.

The authorities held a press conference to announce the injuries, including one person seriously hurt, after local reports said up to a dozen people were engulfed by the avalanche.

Police officers said that based on witness reports other skiers could still be buried and the search would continue into the night.

Could Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette inherit his millions?

Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette was already the most famous cat in fashion.

The pampered eight-year-old puss has enjoyed a jetset lifestyle eating off silver platters since Lagerfeld “kidnapped” her in 2011 from his young friend, male model Baptiste Giabiconi.

Now she could be about to inherit a slice of his estimated US$200 million (S$270 million) fortune.

Family of ISIS teenager Shamima Begum say Britain plans to revoke her citizenship

The British government has told the family of Shamima Begum, a 19-year-old woman who travelled to Syria to marry an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighter four years ago, that it intends to revoke her citizenship, according to a family lawyer.

Through a statement released by the lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, Begum's family said it was "very disappointed with the Home Office's intention to have an order made depriving Shamima of her citizenship."

"We are considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision," it added.

Vietnamese barber marks summit with free Trump-Kim haircuts

For those who like to push the cutting edge of style, two of the world's most talked-about haircuts are now available for free, in Vietnam.

In honour of an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb 27-28, a Hanoi barber is offering free haircuts to anyone wanting to copy their distinctive locks.

Tuan Duong Beauty Academy is running the promotion to Feb 28 as thousands of officials and journalists descend on the Vietnamese capital for the second summit between Trump and Kim since their historic first meeting in Singapore last June.

