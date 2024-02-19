While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Russia trying to attack beyond Avdiivka, Ukraine warns

Russian troops launched multiple attacks to the west of the recently captured Avdiivka in a bid to force more gains on the battlefield, a Ukrainian army spokesman on Feb 18.

Facing manpower and ammunition shortages, Ukraine was forced to withdraw from the industrial hub in the eastern Donetsk region, handing Moscow its first major territorial gain since May 2023.

“The enemy is trying to actively develop its offensive,” Mr Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army commander leading Kyiv’s troops in the area, said on state TV on Feb 18.

Ukraine’s general staff reported 14 failed Russian attacks on the village of Lastochkyne, around 2km to the west of Avdiivka’s northern edge.

