While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Russia trying to attack beyond Avdiivka, Ukraine warns
Russian troops launched multiple attacks to the west of the recently captured Avdiivka in a bid to force more gains on the battlefield, a Ukrainian army spokesman on Feb 18.
Facing manpower and ammunition shortages, Ukraine was forced to withdraw from the industrial hub in the eastern Donetsk region, handing Moscow its first major territorial gain since May 2023.
“The enemy is trying to actively develop its offensive,” Mr Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army commander leading Kyiv’s troops in the area, said on state TV on Feb 18.
Ukraine’s general staff reported 14 failed Russian attacks on the village of Lastochkyne, around 2km to the west of Avdiivka’s northern edge.
Haley bashes Trump for silence on Alexei Navalny’s death
Donald Trump’s last remaining Republican rival for the US election in November bashed the ex-president on Feb 18 for his continued silence over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his recent outburst over Nato.
“The fact that he won’t acknowledge anything with Navalny - either he sides with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and thinks it’s cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents, or he just doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Mrs Nikki Haley said, on ABC’s This Week.
“Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem,” added the Republican candidate, who is trailing far behind Trump in the race for their party’s nomination.
Israeli swimmer booed in sour end to World Championships
An Israeli medallist was booed by the crowd in a sour finish to the Doha World Championships on Feb 18, taking the gloss off some stunning achievements in the pool highlighted by Sarah Sjostrom’s third consecutive 50m freestyle world title.
Anastasia Gorbenko took silver in the women’s 400m individual medley but her celebrations were spoiled as a chorus of boos rained down from the terraces, drowning out her post-race interview by the floor presenter.
The jeers continued as Gorbenko left the Aspire Dome pool, and she was booed again at the medals ceremony though there was also applause.
Hojlund makes EPL history as Man United hold off Luton
Rasmus Hojlund made Premier League history as the Manchester United striker’s double ensured his side survived a scare from lowly Luton in their 2-1 win on Feb 18.
Hojlund became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games after netting twice in the first seven minutes at Kenilworth Road.
At 21 years 14 days old, Hojlund surpassed Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock’s previous record set when he was 21 years 272 days old.
Oppenheimer triumphs at Britain’s Bafta film awards
Oppenheimer, a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb in World War Two, was the big winner at the Bafta film awards on Feb 18, winning the top honours for best film and best director as well as five other awards.
One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it also won awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography and original score.
Nolan, who won his first Bafta for directing, thanked his cast and crew in his acceptance speech.