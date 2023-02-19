While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in meeting

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Chinese counterpart Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a “candid” conversation on the sidelines of a global security conference, US officials said.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location in Munich, with the State Department only confirming the meeting, which lasted about an hour, only after it had taken place.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a “spy” balloon over the continental US before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden’s orders.

The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the Ukraine war.

