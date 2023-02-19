While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in meeting
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Chinese counterpart Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a “candid” conversation on the sidelines of a global security conference, US officials said.
The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location in Munich, with the State Department only confirming the meeting, which lasted about an hour, only after it had taken place.
Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a “spy” balloon over the continental US before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden’s orders.
The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the Ukraine war.
Netherlands expels Russian diplomats, closes trade mission
The Dutch foreign ministry on Saturday announced the expulsion of several Russian diplomats and the closure of Russia’s trade mission in Amsterdam, accusing Moscow of using it for spying.
It was the latest development in a dispute over Russia’s failure to grant visas to Dutch diplomats to staff their embassy in Moscow and the consulate in Saint Petersburg.
Because of the lack of staff, the consulate will close on Monday, though the embassy will stay open, the statement added.
Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle
An infant child born in northern Syria during this month’s devastating earthquake was reunited on Saturday with her aunt and uncle, after her parents and siblings died in the disaster.
Footage circulating widely on social media after the quake showed a rescuer scrambling down a hill of rubble carrying a tiny dust-covered baby.
The newborn was later identified as the child of Abdallah and Afraa Mleihan, who died in the earthquake along with their other children in the rebel-held town of Jandaris in Syria’s Aleppo province.
Iran prosecutes woman for ‘disrespecting’ hijab
Iran’s judiciary is prosecuting a woman for “disrespecting” the hijab - the Islamic headscarf - after she threw hers to the ground during a public meeting, an Iranian news agency reported on Saturday.
The requirement for women to wear the headscarf in public, enshrined in law since shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979, has triggered nationwide protests since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, following her arrest for an alleged breach of the dress code.
“Legal proceedings have been launched against a woman who disrespected her headscarf during the election for the Teheran branch of the Iran Construction Engineering Organisation,” the Tasnim news agency said.
Title race swings again as Arsenal win, Man City slip up
The Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday as Arsenal climbed back to the top of the standings with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa, while champions Manchester City slipped up by only drawing at Nottingham Forest.
City’s win at Arsenal on Wednesday sent them top on goal difference but it was to be a short-lived rise as, despite dominating at Forest, they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1.
Pep Guardiola’s side now trail Arsenal by two points having also played one game more.