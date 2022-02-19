While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russia President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and that he continues to spread false information to try to build a pretext for a military strike that could happen in days.
“As of this moment I am convinced that he has made the decision (to invade),” Mr Biden told reporters in Washington. “We have reason to believe that,” he added, citing US intelligence assessments.
His comments came after a phone call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and Nato, the White House said.
The leaders pledged to continue pursuing diplomacy while preparing to impose swift, coordinated economic costs on Russia should it choose further conflict, according to a White House readout of the call.
France's Brigitte Macron sues over transgender claims
Brigitte Macron, France's first lady, has filed a lawsuit against two women who claimed she was transgender, sparking a wave of online rumour-mongering weeks ahead of her husband's expected re-election campaign, a legal source said on Friday.
A first hearing has been set for June 15 in Paris for civil proceedings that claim a violation of privacy and fundamental personal rights, and illicit use of her image.
A lawyer for Brigitte Macron, Jean Ennochi, told AFP that she and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, had also filed a complaint for libel, a charge that could spur prosecutors to open a criminal case.
Ex-French soldier gets life for murder of 8-year-old girl
A former French soldier was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for abducting and murdering an eight-year-old girl in a case that horrified the country.
Nordahl Lelandais, 39, had confessed to killing Maelys De Araujo who disappeared in August 2017 from a wedding near the Alpine town of Chambery, eastern France.
Police searched for months for the girl before arresting Lelandais, who was also a guest at the wedding.
Hamilton 'lost a little bit of faith' after F1 title heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton says he "lost a little bit of faith" in Formula One after the traumatic end to his 2021 world championship campaign but vowed not to let the setback define his career.
The British driver was poised to capture a record-breaking eighth world title in December's season finale in Abu Dhabi before a controversial safety car restart allowed Max Verstappen to pass him on the final lap.
The 37-year-old was disillusioned following his defeat at Yas Marina and at one stage it was unclear whether he would return to the grid.
Pitt sues Jolie over sale of French vineyard where they married
Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French vineyard where they got married.
Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who were once Hollywood's highest profile couple, bought a controlling stake of Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008, and tied the knot there six years later.
But they filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016 and have remained locked in court battles since, including over custody rights for their six children.