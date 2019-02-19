While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Honda to close UK car plant in 2022 with loss of 3,500 jobs

Japanese carmaker Honda is set to announce the closure of its only British car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs, a lawmaker told Reuters, in the latest blow to the UK car industry as Brexit approaches.

Honda built just over 160,000 vehicles at its Swindon factory in southern England last year, where it makes the Civic and CV-R models, accounting for a little more than 10 per cent of Britain’s total output of 1.52 million cars.

But it has struggled in Europe in recent years, and the industry faces a number of challenges including declining diesel demand and tougher regulations alongside the uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union, due next month.

Britain does not support total Huawei network ban: Sources

British security officials do not support a full ban of Huawei from national telecoms networks despite US allegations the Chinese firm and its products could be used by Beijing for spying, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations of enabling state espionage, with the United States calling for its allies not to use its technology.

Although no evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei has denied the claims, the allegations have led several Western countries to restrict its access to their markets.

'Killer' cells raise hope of universal flu vaccine

Scientists said Monday (Feb 18) they had discovered immune cells that can fight all known flu viruses in what was hailed as an "extraordinary breakthrough" that could lead to a universal, one-shot vaccine against the killer disease.

Influenza epidemics, largely seasonal, kill hundreds of thousands of people each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Due to its mutating strains, vaccine formulas must be regularly updated and only offer limited protection currently.

Facebook 'digital gangsters' who spread fake news: British MPs

A scathing British parliamentary report on Monday (Feb 18) branded Facebook "digital gangsters" who failed to fight the spread of fake news and violated data privacy.

Lawmakers' 18-month investigation into technology companies and disinformation also accused the world's largest social media platform of trying to hide the extent of Russian interference in foreign elections.

Facebook is coming under attack over its response to Russia's suspected use of misleading stories and targeted ads to sway the 2016 US presidential election and a series of European votes.

Football: United dump holders Chelsea out of Cup to pile pressure on Sarri

Manchester United's Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba struck first-half goals to claim a 2-0 win that dumped FA Cup holders Chelsea out of the competition and secured a place in the quarter-finals in an intense tie at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Feb 18).

It was a measure of revenge for United, resurgent under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who lost to Chelsea in last May's Wembley final under their former boss Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea's fragile defence was split with crosses from either flank. Paul Pogba supplied the first in the 31st minute after a fast move down the left and Herrera ghosted into the box to nod the ball down past stranded goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

