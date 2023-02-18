While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 18

Zelensky: It’s ‘obvious’ Ukraine won’t be Putin’s last stop

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said it was “obvious” his country would not be the last stop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and that it was vital the West does not delay arms deliveries to help Kyiv repel Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader told the Munich Security Conference by video link that while the West was negotiating supplies of tanks to Kyiv, the Kremlin was thinking of ways to “strangle” the former Soviet republic of Moldova, which lies west of Ukraine.

“It’s obvious that Ukraine is not going to be his last stop. He’s going to continue his movement all the way... including all the other states that at some point in time were part of the Soviet bloc,” he said.

He urged the West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries, saying: “Delay has always been and still is a mistake.”

