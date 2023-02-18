While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 18

Zelensky: It’s ‘obvious’ Ukraine won’t be Putin’s last stop
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said it was “obvious” his country would not be the last stop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and that it was vital the West does not delay arms deliveries to help Kyiv repel Russian forces.
The Ukrainian leader told the Munich Security Conference by video link that while the West was negotiating supplies of tanks to Kyiv, the Kremlin was thinking of ways to “strangle” the former Soviet republic of Moldova, which lies west of Ukraine.
“It’s obvious that Ukraine is not going to be his last stop. He’s going to continue his movement all the way... including all the other states that at some point in time were part of the Soviet bloc,” he said.
He urged the West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries, saying: “Delay has always been and still is a mistake.”
3 Islamists, 2 others killed in Karachi police station storming
Islamists stormed a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, killing two people in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions before they themselves were killed, officials said.
Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, a government spokesman said.
Police commandoes and a bomb disposal squad entered the building and a security sweep was under way.
Six dead as gunman goes on rampage in Mississippi town
A gunman went on a rampage in a small Mississippi town on Friday, killing six people in four locations before sheriff’s deputies arrested him, local media and witnesses reported.
The bloodshed occurred in Arkabutla, a rural hamlet of less than 300 people in Tate County in northern Mississippi, about 60km south of Memphis, Tennessee.
The unidentified gunman went to a store and shot a man dead, then went to a nearby home and fatally shot a woman, WJTV-12 reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.
Bulgarian police find 18 Afghan migrants dead in truck
Bulgarian police have arrested four people after they found the bodies of 18 dead migrants from Afghanistan, including that of a child, in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, officials said on Friday.
The truck was transporting timber and carrying illegal migrants hidden in compartments, the interior ministry said in a statement, adding it was found near the village of Lokorsko.
Some of the migrants suffocated, the head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters.
Football: Son of ex-Qatar PM bids for Man United
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, on Friday launched a bid to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United.
Sheikh Jassim is the son of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state.
“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure...” read a statement from his representatives.