While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 18

Jokowi and Prabowo clash on economic issues in second live debate for presidential election

The two candidates in the forthcoming presidential election, incumbent, Joko Widodo, who is seeking a second term in office, and his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, went head to head on key economic issues in a second televised live debate on Sunday (Feb 17).

During the 90-minute encounter, both men outlined competing views on energy, food, infrastructure, natural resources and the environment in an effort to sway those undecided who are reported to number more than 10 per cent of the 190 million registered voters in the world's third largest democracy.

Mr Joko, 57, a reform-minded leader who has chosen a prominent conservative cleric, Ma'ruf Amin, as his running mate, not surprisingly listed his achievements since coming to power in late 2014. He pointed to the construction of 191,000 kilometres of roads and 58,000 irrigation channels in villages across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.

Britain concludes it can mitigate risk from Huawei equipment use in 5G: Financial Times

The British government has decided it can mitigate the risks arising from the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in 5G networks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (Feb 17), citing two sources familiar with the conclusion of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The conclusion reached by Britain would "carry great weight"with European leaders, the FT reported, citing a source.

"Other nations can make the argument that if the British are confident of mitigation against national security threats then they can also reassure their publics and the US administration that they are acting in a prudent manner in continuing to allow their telecommunications service providers to use Chinese components as long as they take the kinds of precautions recommended by the British," the source told the newspaper.

Sudanese vendor killed as police fire tear gas at Khartoum rally

A Sudanese vendor died Sunday (Feb 17) after riot police fired tear gas at an anti-government rally in the capital, medics said, as protesters pressed on with a campaign against President Omar al-Bashir's rule.

Scores of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum's northern suburb of Bahari chanting anti-government slogans, but they were quickly confronted by riot police.

A vendor selling fruit in Bahari died in hospital after inhaling tear gas fired by riot police to disperse the rally, a medic, relatives and a doctors' committee linked to the protest campaign said.

Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week show

Exaggerated collars, leopard print and a strong colour palette: British designer Victoria Beckham turned to "pinches of the '70s" as she showcased her latest collection Sunday (Feb 17) at London Fashion Week.

The former Spice Girl chose the rarified galleries of the Tate Britain museum, a neoclassical building home to some of the country's most treasured art, for only her second catwalk show in the British capital.

"I have been thinking about what women want, about modern femininity," she told audiences in show notes describing her autumn/winter 2019 collection.

Football: No giant-killings as Palace and Wolves into FA Cup quarter-finals

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers ensured they avoided becoming the latest Premier League clubs to be on the wrong end of a giant-killing in the FA Cup as they each beat lower league opposition on Sunday (Feb 17) to book their places in the quarter-finals.

Palace won 2-0 away to third-tier Doncaster Rovers, the lowest league club still in the competition, while Wolves beat Championship side Bristol City 1-0.

The day's other fifth-round tie saw Swansea beat 10-man Brentford 4-1 in an all second-tier clash.

