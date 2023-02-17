While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 17

Biden says he’ll speak to China’s Xi on balloon incident

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China’s President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a US fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.

“We are not looking for a new cold war,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects downed by American fighters, did not say when he would speak with Mr Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.

“I expect to be speaking with President Xi, I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon,” said Mr Biden in response to complaints from Beijing.

