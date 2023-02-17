While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 17

Biden says he’ll speak to China’s Xi on balloon incident
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China’s President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a US fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.
“We are not looking for a new cold war,” Mr Biden said.
Mr Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects downed by American fighters, did not say when he would speak with Mr Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.
“I expect to be speaking with President Xi, I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon,” said Mr Biden in response to complaints from Beijing.
Israel ‘committed to Ukraine’, minister says on Kyiv visit
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday his country was “committed to the sovereignty” of Ukraine, during the first visit by an Israeli minister to the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago.
“Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Mr Cohen said, during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Dmytro Kuleba.
Shortly after arriving, the minister visited the Kyiv suburb Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre of Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces.
War drives pregnant Russians to give birth in Argentina
When migration officials detained six pregnant Russian women at a Buenos Aires airport last week, they exposed a phenomenon that has been growing in the country for a year: Russian birthing tourism.
As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wages war in Ukraine, Argentina has gradually become the destination of choice for Russian expectant parents fleeing the threat of conscription and seeking new passports in the South American country.
Pregnant Russian women and couples with a newborn baby have become increasingly visible in Buenos Aires over the last year, whether in cafes, parks, or buses, but especially in private clinics.
Man United suitors jostle for biggest sports deal ever
Manchester United will receive multiple offers when an initial deadline for bids expires on Friday, sources familiar with the process said, kicking off potentially the largest sports deal ever.
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter and founder of chemicals group INEOS, is one likely bidder, along with US private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the US$5.2 billion (S$6.9 billion) - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources said, as Manchester United generates more revenues and has a larger fan base that its London rival.
US action star Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Action star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said on Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.
The 67-year-old US actor known for his role in the Die Hard franchise stepped away from Hollywood in March and has been out of the limelight since then.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” a statement said.