While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 16

Kyiv says it shot down Russian balloons over Ukraine’s capital
Six Russian balloons were spotted over Kyiv and most were shot down after being engaged by air defences, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said on Wednesday.
It said the balloons may have been carrying corner reflectors and reconnaissance equipment, but did not specify when they flew over the capital, although air alerts were issued in Kyiv on Wednesday.
“According to information that is now being clarified, these were balloons that move in the air under the propulsion of wind,” the military administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“The purpose of launching the balloons was possibly to detect and exhaust our air defences.”
Ohio train derailment could bring cancer risk
Nearly two weeks after a train carrying carcinogenic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, the extent of the damage to the nearby community is still unclear.
Railroads face a traffic backlog and operator Norfolk Southern Corp could rack up tens of millions of dollars in costs.
Though residents have been allowed to return to their homes, many remain concerned about the long-term environmental effects of the Feb 3 accident.
Man rushes Buffalo shooter during emotional sentencing
A man in court lunged on Wednesday at the shooter who murdered 10 black people during a live-streamed supermarket rampage in New York state last year, disrupting the sentencing hearing for the self-declared white supremacist.
Payton Gendron, 19, was escorted out of the courtroom after someone in the audience rushed at him and was restrained by security guards during emotional statements by relatives of victims.
The hearing was paused for several minutes before resuming. Gendron was subsequently sentenced to life in prison.
At least 39 migrants die in bus crash off Panama cliff
At least 39 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell off a cliff early on Wednesday, the country’s migration authorities said, marking the worst migration accident in the Central American country’s history.
The bus, carrying migrants who had travelled through the Darien Gap, a dangerous stretch of jungle that connects Colombia to Central America, was heading towards a shelter located in the western coastal province of Chiriqui, which borders Costa Rica.
More than half of the 66 passengers in the bus died in the accident near the Gualaca migrant shelter, an area with many curving roads, authorities said.
One Million Years BC actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82
Raquel Welch, the US actress who became an international sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in One Million Years BC, died on Wednesday, her manager said. She was 82.
Welch’s manager said in an emailed statement to AFP that she had died peacefully early on Wednesday morning after “a brief illness,” without providing further details.
The Golden Globe winner starred in more than 30 films – including Fantastic Voyage and The Three Musketeers – as well as some 50 television series in a career spanning five decades.