While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 14

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday (Feb 13), as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of Nato territory.
Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is not part of the Atlantic military alliance, and Washington - while keeping open the diplomatic channels that have so far failed to ease the crisis - has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.
Moscow denies any such plans and has accused the West of "hysteria".
Swiss reject ban on animal testing in referendum
Swiss voters rejected a proposal by animal rights activists to make Switzerland the first country to ban medical and scientific experiments on animals, but approved tougher restrictions on cigarette advertising in referendums held on Sunday (Feb 13).
Only 21 per cent of voters were in favour of the animal experiment ban, with 79 per cent against, according to government figures, in the nationwide referendum held under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy.
Supporters had wanted to halt tests, saying they are unethical and unnecessary, but ran into opposition from the country's powerful pharmaceuticals lobby, which warned of the economic damage such a ban could cause.
Germany's Scholz warns Russia of immediate sanctions if Ukraine attacked
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday (Feb 13) warned Russia of immediate sanctions and "hard reactions" if it attacks Ukraine, maintaining a tough tone ahead of a meeting this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Scholz travels to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and to Moscow on Tuesday to meet Putin as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.
Both trips will be to sound out how to secure peace, which faces a "very, very serious threat," Scholz said, calling on Russia to de-escalate.
Paris police hold 81 over banned anti-vaccine convoy
Paris police said they arrested 97 people who defied a ban on a Canada-style protest convoy over coronavirus regulations to try block traffic in the capital, with 81 still in custody Sunday.
Thousands of demonstrators from across France attempted to block traffic in the capital Saturday in a self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" of cars, trucks and campervans. Hundreds of them continued on to Brussels on Sunday.
In Paris, more than 100 vehicles managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees avenue, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" riots of 2018-2019.
Olympics: CAS concludes hearing on Valieva, decision expected on Monday
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has concluded its hearing on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva after she tested positive for a banned drug and a final decision on the teenager will be announced later on Monday after deliberations.
The 15-year-old prodigy, who became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics en route to winning gold with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the team competition, tested positive for a banned heart drug on Dec 25 but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.
Her future at the Beijing Games and the team gold won by the ROC now hangs in the balance amid a global outcry over Moscow's doping history.