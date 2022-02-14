While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 14

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday (Feb 13), as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of Nato territory.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is not part of the Atlantic military alliance, and Washington - while keeping open the diplomatic channels that have so far failed to ease the crisis - has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

Moscow denies any such plans and has accused the West of "hysteria".

