While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 13

Qatar donates World Cup cabins to quake-hit Turkey, Syria
Qatar will send Turkey and Syria 10,000 cabins and caravans used during the World Cup, which would now house people who lost their homes in a devastating earthquake, Qatari officials said Sunday.
The United Nations has said millions may be in need of help after the 7.8-magnitude quake early Monday that has killed at least 33,000 and flattened entire neighbourhoods in both countries.
“In view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have taken the decision to ship our cabins and caravans to the region, providing much needed and immediate support to the people of Turkey and Syria,” a Qatari official told AFP.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank: Ministry
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager Sunday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army reporting they came under fire during a raid.
The ministry reported 14-year-old Qusai Radwan Waked died “as a result of being seriously wounded in the abdomen by live fire from the occupation (Israel)“ in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank.
The army said Israeli forces were shot at while they were trying to arrest an alleged Palestinian militant, while “explosive devices and rocks” were also thrown at them.
White House spokesperson: Downed objects ‘did not closely resemble’ Chinese balloon
The objects downed over Alaska and Canada in recent days did not resemble the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina and were much smaller, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Sunday.
“These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterise them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” the spokesperson said.
The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comment that US officials believed the unmanned objects were balloons.
Mass protest demands better health care in Madrid
More than 250,000 people demonstrated on Sunday in Madrid in support of the capital region’s ailing public health service, which is suffering shortages of staff and equipment.
The primary care system in the Madrid area has been under pressure for years due to a lack of resources. So people are increasingly turning to hospital emergency departments, overwhelming them with patients in a situation also seen in some other regions.
Careworkers were among the protesters banging drums and blowing whistles across the capital before converging on city hall.
Football: Defiant Man City see off Villa to close gap on Arsenal
Manchester City produced a defiant response to the Premier League’s charge sheet as they comfortably beat Aston Villa 3-1 to close to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Sunday.
Goals by Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt by halftime as City got back on track following last weekend’s loss at Tottenham Hotspur.
With the club facing more than 100 charges relating to alleged financial misconduct the home fans were in belligerent mood at the Etihad Stadium with a series of ironic chants.