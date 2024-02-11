While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11

Nato chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

Nato’s secretary-general called on Europe to increase its arms production to support Ukraine and prevent “potentially decades of confrontation” with Moscow, in an interview published by German media on Feb 10.

Ahead of a key meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels and the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr Jens Stoltenberg insisted that “we need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster, to increase deliveries to Ukraine and refill our own stocks.”

“This means shifting from slow peacetime to high-tempo conflict production,” he told the German Sunday daily Welt am Sonntag.

Meanwhile, the German army’s chief-of-staff said the country’s military needs to be “war ready” in five years because of growing threats.

