While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11

Nato chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production
Nato’s secretary-general called on Europe to increase its arms production to support Ukraine and prevent “potentially decades of confrontation” with Moscow, in an interview published by German media on Feb 10.
Ahead of a key meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels and the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr Jens Stoltenberg insisted that “we need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster, to increase deliveries to Ukraine and refill our own stocks.”
“This means shifting from slow peacetime to high-tempo conflict production,” he told the German Sunday daily Welt am Sonntag.
Meanwhile, the German army’s chief-of-staff said the country’s military needs to be “war ready” in five years because of growing threats.
Hamas had command tunnel under UN relief agency HQ
Israeli forces have discovered a tunnel network hundreds of metres long and running partly under UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters, the military says, calling it new evidence of Hamas exploitation of the main relief agency for Palestinians.
Army engineers took reporters for foreign news outlets through the passages at a time of crisis for UNRWA, which has launched an internal probe and seen a string of donor countries freeze funding over allegations in January by Israel that some of its staff doubled as Hamas operatives.
The Palestinians have accused Israel of falsifying information to tarnish UNRWA, which employs 13,000 people in the Gaza Strip and has been a lifeline for the aid-dependent population for years.
Family of five dies in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv
A Ukrainian prosecutor, her husband, and their three small children were among seven people killed after a Russian drone attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv hit an oil depot, triggering blazes that burned half a street to the ground, officials said on Feb 10.
The regional prosecutor’s office named the local prosecutor who died - along with her children Oleksiy, seven, Mykhailo, three, and 10-month-old Pavlo - as Olha Putyatina and added, “The family was held hostage by a fire inside their own home.”
Putyatina, 35, was on maternity leave and had worked in the Kharkiv regional office since June 2012, according to a message on its official Telegram channel. An elderly couple living in the same street were also killed in the attack that Mayor Ihor Terekhov said injured 57 people and razed 15 homes.
Myanmar junta enforces military service law
Myanmar’s junta is enforcing a law allowing the military to summon all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve for at least two years, it said on Feb 10, as it struggles to crush opposition to its 2021 coup.
The South-east Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military takeover in February of that year, which ended a 10-year experiment with democracy and sparked mass protests and a crackdown on dissent.
Three years on, the junta is struggling to crush widespread armed opposition to its rule and recently suffered a series of stunning losses to an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups.
Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup with Afif hat-trick
Hosts Qatar retained the Asian Cup with a 3-1 win on Feb 10 against surprise packages Jordan as Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties.
It was a fitting final act to a month of football that began with 24 teams and witnessed a series of dramatic games and plenty of goals.
It will also help dispel the memories of Qatar’s 2022 World Cup, when they lost all three games, the worst record of any host in the competition’s history.