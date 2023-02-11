While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11

US shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object drifting high over Alaska on Friday, the White House said, just six days after the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon sparked a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was unclear what the purpose or origin of the new object was, but said that it was taken down because, floating at 40,000 feet, it was a threat to civil aviation.
“The president ordered the military to down the object,” Mr Kirby said.
Questioned about the incident by reporters at the White House, Mr Biden said the shoot-down “was a success.”
Moldova PM resigns amid crises, prompting quick successor
Moldova’s government collapsed on Friday after the prime minister resigned as the ex-Soviet country grapples with crises in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a new premier was swiftly lined up.
Ms Natalia Gavrilita, 45, did not elaborate on the reason for her resignation, a day after Moldova’s intelligence service said Russia was acting to destabilise the country.
The leadership change came as Moldova also said a Russian missile had crossed its airspace and summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident.
Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine: PM
Slovakia can start the process of talks on delivering MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now Kyiv has officially asked for the planes, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.
Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far refused to send fighter jets or long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had heard from several European Union leaders at a summit that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine.
Turkey detains contractor after quake building collapse
Turkish police on Friday detained a contractor trying to flee the country after his building collapsed in Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake, state media reported.
Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor and aftershocks destroyed large parts of southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing nearly 23,000 people.
The quake levelled thousands of buildings and has sparked outrage from victims and people across Turkey over the poor quality of housing.
Olympics: 35 countries demand Russia, Belarus ban
A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics, the Lithuanian sports minister said on Friday, deepening the uncertainty over the Paris Games.
The move cranks up the pressure on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, pointing out 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had died as a result of the Russian aggression.