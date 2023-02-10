While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10

Zelensky says European leaders have promised aircraft
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had heard from several European Union leaders at a summit that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine.
Mr Zelensky gave no further details about the pledges, and there was no immediate confirmation from any European countries.
But his remarks came amid signs during a European tour that countries were edging closer to lifting one of the main taboos in military aid for Kyiv since Russia’s invasion last year.
Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Mr Andriy Yermak, posted on social media that the question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine “has been resolved” and details would follow. He later edited the post to make it less certain, changing the wording to say the issue “may be resolved”.
Russia acting to destabilise Moldova, says intel service
Moldova’s intelligence service said on Thursday that Russia was acting to destabilise the ex-Soviet country, following comments by Ukraine’s president that Kyiv had intercepted a plan by Moscow.
“SIS confirms that, both from the information presented by our Ukrainian partner and also from our operative activities, subversive activities with the aim of undermining the Republic of Moldova, of destabilisation and violating the public order were identified,” Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an EU summit earlier on Thursday, told EU heads of government that Kyiv had “intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence”.
EU looks to tighten borders to keep unwanted migrants away
European Union leaders said on Thursday they would tighten their borders to keep away unwanted immigrants, with some seeking more fences and walls while others would rather spend the money on improving living conditions in worse-off parts of the world.
Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Denmark were among the 27 national leaders meeting in EU hub Brussels to express concern about increasing irregular arrivals, with some 330,000 border crossings recorded last year.
“European countries are experiencing a big increase in the number of people who are coming from outside Europe on an irregular basis,” said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
In Syria, a child is saved after quake, but loses his family
Rescuers working by torchlight pulled three-year-old Tariq Haidar from the rubble some 42 hours after a devastating earthquake destroyed his family home in the Syrian town of Jandaris.
His family couldn’t be saved.
Orphaned by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in the dead of night on Monday, Haidar was taken to a hospital where doctors were forced to amputate his left leg. They are trying to save his right.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey sells for US$5.8m at auction
A jersey worn by US basketball legend Kobe Bryant – who died three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident – sold at auction for US$5.8 million (S$7.7 million) on Thursday.
The sale by Sotheby’s in New York set a new record for any Bryant item at auction but came in under the upper pre-sale estimate of US$7 million.
The price was comfortably more than the previous high of US$3.7 million paid for a jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers titan, who won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.