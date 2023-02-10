While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10

Zelensky says European leaders have promised aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had heard from several European Union leaders at a summit that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft, hinting at what would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support for Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky gave no further details about the pledges, and there was no immediate confirmation from any European countries.

But his remarks came amid signs during a European tour that countries were edging closer to lifting one of the main taboos in military aid for Kyiv since Russia’s invasion last year.

Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Mr Andriy Yermak, posted on social media that the question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine “has been resolved” and details would follow. He later edited the post to make it less certain, changing the wording to say the issue “may be resolved”.

