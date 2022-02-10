While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10

'No betrayal' during Macron visit, Ukraine says

French President Emmanuel Macron did not try to deny Ukraine's pro-Western aspirations and visited Kyiv this week offering opinions and not proposals, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba said Ukraine would not accept any ultimatums to defuse tensions with Russia.

Macron visited Kyiv after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has demanded a block on Ukraine joining the Nato alliance, and Ukraine is wary of any unpalatable compromises being forced on it.

READ MORE HERE

Sweden declares pandemic over, despite warnings