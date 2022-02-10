While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10

'No betrayal' during Macron visit, Ukraine says
French President Emmanuel Macron did not try to deny Ukraine's pro-Western aspirations and visited Kyiv this week offering opinions and not proposals, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Wednesday.
Kuleba said Ukraine would not accept any ultimatums to defuse tensions with Russia.
Macron visited Kyiv after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin has demanded a block on Ukraine joining the Nato alliance, and Ukraine is wary of any unpalatable compromises being forced on it.
Sweden declares pandemic over, despite warnings
Sweden scrapped almost all of its few pandemic restrictions on Wednesday and stopped most testing for Covid-19, even as the pressure on the healthcare systems remained high and some scientists begged for more patience in fighting the disease.
Sweden's government, which throughout the pandemic has opted against lockdowns in favour of a voluntary approach, announced last week it would scrap the remaining restrictions - effectively declaring the pandemic over - as vaccines and the less severe Omicron variant have cushioned severe cases and deaths.
"As we know this pandemic, I would say it's over," Minister of Health Lena Hallengren told Dagens Nyheter.
'Dutch' and 'Razzlekhan,': US couple behind record bitcoin haul
She's accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin with her husband, but her alleged crimes are likely to be overshadowed by an excruciating foray into rap music.
Heather Morgan, also known - largely to herself - as "raunchy rapper" Razzlekhan, has been arrested in Manhattan, along with her husband Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein.
The headline announced by the Justice Department was the couple's alleged involvement in laundering bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the virtual currency exchange Bitfinex.
Black diamond, largest ever cut, sells for £3.2 million
"The Enigma", the world's largest known cut diamond at 555 carats, went under the hammer in London on Wednesday for £3.16 million (S$5.7 million) having recently gone on display for the first time.
The rare black, or carbanado, diamond is believed to have been created when a meteorite or an asteroid hit Earth more than 2.6 billion years ago.
The 555.55 carat, 55-faced diamond reached £3.16 million, excluding the buyer's premium, at an online sale held by London's renowned Sotheby's auction house.
Russian media says teen skating star positive for banned drug
Russian media reported on Wednesday that 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned drug, after the ceremony to present her and her team mates with their Olympic gold medals was postponed for unexplained legal reasons.
Newspapers RBC and Kommersant named the drug as Trimetazidine, which is typically used to treat chest pain.
The news broke late at night in Beijing, where Valieva was part of the Russian Olympic Committee ensemble that won the figure skating team event on Monday ahead of the United States and Japan.