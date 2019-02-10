While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10

US-backed Syrian force launches ‘final battle’ against ISIS

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began an assault on Saturday against the final Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of the militant group's "caliphate" in the SDF's area of operations.

President Donald Trump, who is planning to pull US forces out of Syria, said on Wednesday he expected an announcement as early as next week that the US-led coalition operating in support of the SDF had reclaimed all the territory previously held by the extremist group.

The enclave is close to the Iraqi border and comprises two villages, though Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) also still has territory in the part of Syria that is mostly under the control of the Russian- and Iranian-backed Syrian government.

SDF official Mustafa Bali, speaking to Reuters, described the assault as "the last battle".

READ MORE HERE

Demonstrator loses hand at Paris 'yellow vest' march

A "yellow vest" demonstrator lost his hand during clashes with police outside the main parliament building in Paris on Saturday, witnesses told AFP, during a 13th weekend of anti-government protests across France.

Despite a drop in numbers from the massive turnouts of the first demonstrations in November, tens of thousands still turned out in cities across the country to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

Volunteer medics at the National Assembly told AFP that a man had had his hand ripped off during the clashes between police and protesters. Paris police said the man had lost four fingers.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Prince Philip gives up driving licence after crash

Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip has voluntarily given up his driving licence after a crash last month, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Philip escaped without injury on Jan 17 when the Land Rover he was driving flipped in a collision with a car close to the royals' Sandringham residence in eastern England.

The other driver, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee and a 45-year-old woman passenger in the car, which also had a nine-month-old baby on board, sustained a broken wrist.

READ MORE HERE

US Senator launches 2020 presidential campaign, sounds note of economic equality

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, struggling to move past criticism over her claims of Native American heritage, aimed for a fresh start on Saturday, with the formal launch of her 2020 presidential campaign, saying that she is fighting for all Americans.

The Massachusetts Democrat, 69, has made worker rights, fair wages and access to health care central to her campaign.

"This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone," Warren said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool back on top as United go fourth

Liverpool returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League table while Manchester United climbed into fourth place on Saturday as English football paid tribute to the late Emiliano Sala.

First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum together with Mohamed Salah's 48th-minute effort saw Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Victory meant Liverpool, who had been second on goal difference, leapfrogged Manchester City by three points ahead of the reigning champions' match at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE