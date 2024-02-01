While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 1

Tech CEOs told ‘you have blood on your hands’ at Senate
US senators on Jan 31 grilled leaders of the biggest social media companies and said Congress must quickly pass legislation, as one lawmaker accused the companies of having “blood on their hands” for failing to protect children from escalating threats of sexual predation on their platforms.
The hearing marks the latest effort by lawmakers to address the concerns of parents and mental health experts that social media companies put profits over guardrails that would ensure their platforms do not harm children.
“Mr Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, referring to Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg. “You have a product that’s killing people.”
Mr Zuckerberg testified along with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi and Discord CEO Jason Citron.
Social media’s population breaks through 5 billion, study shows
The number of active social media users has risen to more than five billion, or about 62.3 per cent of humanity, according to a study published on Jan 31.
The number rose 5.6 per cent in 2023, outpacing the 0.9 per cent increase in the world’s population, said the report by media monitoring company Meltwater and social media agency We are Social.
The social network with the most users was Meta’s Facebook with 2.19 billion.
World’s air travel edges back to pre-Covid levels
Air travel took another major leap in 2023 rising to 94 per cent of 2019 levels as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the main global airline body said on Jan 31.
The International Air Transport Association said domestic travel in key markets such as China, India and the United States had led the rebound but it expected a “normal” growth rate in 2024.
International travel has been slower to recover, rising last year to 88.6 per cent of 2019 levels. Flights to and from the Asia-Pacific region were at 72.7 per cent of 2019‘s numbers, while to and from Europe were 93 per cent and North America at 101.4 per cent.
Napkin Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
The napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona will be auctioned in March for a starting price of £300,000 (S$500,000), British auction house Bonhams said on Jan 31.
The napkin was signed in December, 2000 when Carles Rexach, then Barca’s sporting director, agreed with Jorge Messi, Messi’s father, and agent Horacio Gaggioli to recruit the Argentine teenager who went on to become the club’s all-time top scorer.
The pivotal moment in football history happened after Rexach invited Messi senior to have lunch over his concerns at the lack of response following his son’s initial trials at the Spanish club.
‘Guten Tag babes’: Adele announces Munich concerts
Pop superstar Adele on Jan 31 announced four open-air concerts in Munich in August, her first shows in mainland Europe since 2016.
The British singer will perform at a specially-created, 80,000-capacity venue in the southern German city on Aug 2, 3, 9 and 10.
The 35-year-old said she had been on the last stage of her Las Vegas residency – “Weekends with Adele”, which runs until June – when she was approached about the Munich shows.