While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 1

Lockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed calls to resign on Monday (Jan 31) after a report found alcohol-fuelled parties at his offices and residence while Covid-19 lockdown rules were in force should never have taken place.
The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the lockdown gatherings - at a time when Britons were all but banned from social mixing amid the coronavirus pandemic - pointed to "serious failures of leadership" at the heart of the British government.
She condemned some of the behaviour in government as being "difficult to justify".
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday (Jan 31) he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.
The 50-year-old leader - who is vaccinated and boosted - had announced last week he was isolating after being exposed to the coronavirus.
"This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter Monday.
Ivermectin shows 'antiviral effect' against Covid-19, Japanese company says
Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday (Jan 31) said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect"against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research.
The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for Covid-19, did not provide further details.
Clinical trials are ongoing, but promotion of ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment has generated controversy.
'Stealth Omicron' spreads more than original strain: Study
A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain is even more infectious than the original version, according to a Danish study published on Monday (Jan 31).
Sub-variant BA.2 - also called "stealth Omicron" - was detected earlier this year and has displaced the first Omicron variant, known as BA.1, as the dominant strain in Denmark.
A person infected with BA.2 has a 39 per cent chance of transmitting the virus to someone else in their household within a week, compared to a 29 per cent risk with BA.1, Denmark's SSI health authority said in a statement.
Football: Man City sign Argentina forward Julian Alvarez
Manchester City on Monday (Jan 31) announced the signing of Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal for a reported fee of £14 million (S$25.45 million).
The 22-year-old, who has won five senior international caps with Argentina, will remain with River on loan at least until July 2022.
Director of football Txiki Begiristain said Premier League leaders City had signed a player with significant potential.