While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 1

Lockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed calls to resign on Monday (Jan 31) after a report found alcohol-fuelled parties at his offices and residence while Covid-19 lockdown rules were in force should never have taken place.

The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the lockdown gatherings - at a time when Britons were all but banned from social mixing amid the coronavirus pandemic - pointed to "serious failures of leadership" at the heart of the British government.

She condemned some of the behaviour in government as being "difficult to justify".

