While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 9

US says China seeks stabilised relations, in short term

China wants stabilised relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

Frustrations over China’s strict Covid-19 protocols boiled over into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

The rules had contributed to a slowing economy, but the recent easing of restrictions have also created fresh concern that the virus could soon run wild.

Mr Campbell said those issues, coupled with the fact that China had antagonised many of its neighbours, meant it was interested in more predictable ties with Washington in the “short term.”

