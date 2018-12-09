While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 9

Trump says chief of staff John Kelly leaving at year's end

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Dec 8) announced his chief of staff John Kelly would be leaving the administration at the end of the year - the latest in a series of moves by the Republican leader to change his inner circle of aides.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, was long rumoured to be on the way out, amid reports that his relationship with the volatile Trump had deteriorated to such an extent they were no longer on speaking terms.

"John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year," Trump said before heading to Philadelphia for the Army-Navy football game, adding that a replacement would be named "over the next day or two." Kelly's replacement might be an interim chief of staff, until a permanent successor is found, the Republican president said.

Barricades burn as new 'yellow vest' protests hit Paris

French "yellow vest" demonstrators clashed with riot police in Paris on Saturday (Dec 8) in the latest round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron, but the city appeared to be escaping the large-scale destruction of a week earlier due to heavy security.

Armoured vehicles rolled through central Paris as protesters, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, threw rocks at police and set fire to barricades.

Shouts of "Macron, resign" mingled with tear gas on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue, and thick plumes of black smoke from fires rose high into the sky. Several cars were set alight.

British backpacker murdered in New Zealand: Police

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing British backpacker in New Zealand, police said as the search continued Sunday (Dec 9) for her body.

Grace Millane, 22, was last seen a week ago entering an inner-city hotel in Auckland with a man.

Police said a 26-year-old man was charged with murder after being questioned for several hours on Saturday and would appear in court on Monday.

Football: Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run with 2-0 win

Chelsea inflicted the first Premier League defeat of the season on champions Manchester City as goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz earned the home side an unlikely 2-0 victory on Saturday (Dec 8).

Chelsea had been run ragged by a clearly superior City side until Luiz produced a pinpoint 50-metre pass to Pedro in the 44th minute. Pedro found Willian and the ball fell to Eden Hazard who sent it across goal where Kante thumped it into the back of the net.

It was the Frenchman's first goal since the first game of the season and Chelsea's first shot on target.

Mexican volunteer crowned Miss World

A Mexican model and volunteer was crowned Miss World at a glitzy event on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan on Saturday (Dec 8).

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, 26, has a degree in international business, volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino and is on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls, according to the Miss World website.

She was crowned as the 68th Miss World by last year's winner, Manushi Chhillar of India, in the coastal city of Sanya.

