While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 8

UK’s Cameron urges US to approve Ukraine aid
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron used a visit to Washington on Dec 7 to urge politicians in the United States to approve a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine, warning that a victory for Russia over Kyiv would leave Moscow in position to attack Nato allies and could draw US troops into a war.
However, Senate Republicans on Dec 6 blocked Democratic-backed legislation that would have provided billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine, saying they wanted to press their point about the importance of tighter border policy.
“I’m not worried about the strength and unity and consensus and bravery of the Ukrainian people... I’m worried that we’re not going to do what we need to do,” Mr Cameron said.
US exercises as Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar
The United States announced joint flight drills with Guyana’s military on Dec 7, as soaring tensions over a contested oil-rich region on the Venezuelan border prompted the UN Security Council to call an urgent meeting.
A feud has been spiralling over the Essequibo region, administered by Guyana for over a century but also claimed by Venezuela – which now seeks to bring the area under its rule.
Increasingly alarmed at the threat from the authoritarian leftist Venezuelan government, the United States announced military exercises.
Campbell says vital for US to approve Pacific deals
It is essential the US Congress approves new agreements with three Pacific island states, the US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Dec 7, stressing that China is waiting to take advantage if the US fails to fulfil its commitments.
Mr Campbell made the comments about new 20-year funding programmes for the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the Marshall Islands (RMI) and Palau awaiting congressional approval while testifying at a Senate hearing on his nomination to become the Biden administration’s next deputy secretary of state.
Asked about the importance of Congress approving the new funding, Mr Campbell called the islands critical to US security and places where the US has enormous strategic, historic and moral responsibilities.
US, UK say Russia targeted officials in cyber campaign
The UK government and the United States on Dec 7 accused Russian security services of engaging in a sustained cyber-espionage campaign against top politicians, journalists and NGOs.
Russia has been suspected of meddling in UK politics before, including the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, but the Conservative government has been criticised for failing to investigate.
In the latest claims, the foreign ministry said Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) was behind “unsuccessful attempts to interfere in UK political processes” and said it had summoned Russia’s ambassador to London about the issue.
Son of Israeli minister killed in Gaza battles
The son of Israeli Cabinet minister and former military chief Gadi Eizenkot was killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip, Mr Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, said on Dec 6.
Party members Mr Eizenkot and Mr Gantz, also a former army chief, joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government shortly after Hamas’ deadly Oct 7 attack which prompted an Israeli air, ground and sea offensive in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military did not provide precise details about the death of Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, other than to say he was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.