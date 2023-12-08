While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 8

UK’s Cameron urges US to approve Ukraine aid

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron used a visit to Washington on Dec 7 to urge politicians in the United States to approve a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine, warning that a victory for Russia over Kyiv would leave Moscow in position to attack Nato allies and could draw US troops into a war.

However, Senate Republicans on Dec 6 blocked Democratic-backed legislation that would have provided billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine, saying they wanted to press their point about the importance of tighter border policy.

“I’m not worried about the strength and unity and consensus and bravery of the Ukrainian people... I’m worried that we’re not going to do what we need to do,” Mr Cameron said.

