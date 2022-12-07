While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 7

US not enabling, encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond borders

The United States is not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russian air space with attacks on air bases.

Moscow said attacks on Monday killed three of its servicemen and wounded four, as well as damaging two warplanes.

On Tuesday, a third Russian airfield in Kursk, which lies closer to Ukraine, was set ablaze in another drone strike.

Experts believe Ukraine penetrated Russian airspace with simple Soviet-era drones and not any of the billions of dollars in military assistance given by Western powers since Moscow’s Feb 24 invasion.

