While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 7

Saudi airman suspected in shooting at US Navy base that left four dead

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a US Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said.

The shooter was killed by sheriff's deputies responding to the dawn incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Navy and local sheriff's office said, the second deadly shooting at a US military installation this week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the suspect was a Saudi national attending training at the base as part of long-standing Navy programme open to US allies.

The motive for the violence was under investigation.

Britain's Boris Johnson is heading for a majority, Labour and Tory officials say

Boris Johnson is heading for a clear victory in next week's British general election, according to senior officials in both his ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a group of five senior figures drawn from the two biggest parties said Johnson's campaign promise to "get Brexit done" was winning ground in the Labour heartlands in northern England.

The officials are familiar with the high-level discussions within their parties about the potential outcome.

Victoria Falls in Africa shrink to a trickle, feeding climate change fears

For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africa's Zambezi river cascade down 100m into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views.

But the worst drought in a century has slowed the waterfalls to a trickle, fuelling fears that climate change could kill one of the region's biggest tourist attractions.

While they typically slow down during the dry season, officials said this year had brought an unprecedented decline in water levels.

Teen pleads guilty to throwing French boy, 6, from top of Tate Modern

A British teenager pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder for throwing a six-year-old French boy from the 10th-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery.

Eighteen-year-old Jonty Bravery said "I plead guilty. Guilty, yeah correct" when asked during a court hearing how he pleaded.

The French child suffered fractures to his spine, arms and legs and a bleed on the brain after falling 30m from the open-air platform onto a roof in August.

Abandoned baby giraffe befriended by dog in Africa dies

A baby giraffe that was befriended by a dog after he was abandoned in the wild has died, a South African animal orphanage said on Friday. "Our team is heartbroken," the orphanage said.

Jazz the giraffe collapsed after haemorrhaging in the brain, The Rhino Orphanage said in a Facebook post.

Resident watchdog Hunter seemed to realise something was wrong and didn't leave the baby giraffe's side, and was there when he died, the orphanage said. The dog then sat in front of the empty room for hours before going to its carers "for comfort."

