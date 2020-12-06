While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 6

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron’s security law

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law.

The police fired back volleys of tear gas and made repeated charges at groups of troublemakers for close to three hours.

One group of anarchists ransacked the branch office of a bank, throwing piles of paperwork onto a fire outside.

It marked the second consecutive of weekend of unrest in Paris, provoked by recent episodes of police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron’s security plans, which the demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties.

Bangladeshi who beat Covid after 5-month battle longs to go home

A Bangladeshi worker in Singapore who made a dramatic recovery after a five-month battle with Covid-19 is hoping to go home early next year to see his eight-month-old son.

Mr Raju Sarker, who was case 42, has yet to hold Safun, who was born in March when his father was in intensive care and close to death.

Mr Sarker has not been home to Joydebpur in Bangladesh's Gazipur district since June last year. About a month ago, when Safun uttered "baba" (the Bengali term for father) for the first time on the phone, he wept.

Asteroid dust collected by Japan probe arrives on Earth

In a streak of light across the night sky, samples collected from a distant asteroid arrived on Earth on Sunday after being dropped off by Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2.

Scientists hope the precious samples, which are expected to amount to no more than 0.1 grams of material, could help shed light on the origin of life and the formation of the universe.

Formula One: Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

A relieved Valtteri Bottas admitted he felt as much relief as joy on Saturday after he pipped stand-in Mercedes team-mate George Russell to take pole position for Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

Having been embarrassed by him on Friday, when Russell outpaced him and topped the times in both practice sessions, the Finn was under pressure to respond.

He did, but without enough conviction to prevent the 22-year-old Englishman taking all the glory after his late call-up from Williams.

Football: Man City into top four as fans return to Premier League

Manchester City climbed into the Premier League's top four on Saturday, easing past Fulham 2-0 as fans returned to the English top-flight for the first time in nine months.

Pep Guardiola's team have had a patchy start to the season but are now just three points behind leaders Tottenham after a dominant display at the Etihad.

Earlier, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season to rescue a point for Everton in a 1-1 draw against struggling Burnley.

