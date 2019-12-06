While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 6

French police fire tear gas at strikers challenging Macron's pension reform

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the centre of Paris on Thursday (Dec 5) and public transport ground to a near halt in one of the biggest strikes in France for decades, aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned reform of pensions.

The strike pits Mr Macron, a 41-year-old former investment banker who came to power in 2017 on a promise to open up France’s highly regulated economy, against powerful trade unions who say he is set on dismantling worker protections.

The outcome depends on who blinks first – the unions who risk losing public support if the disruption goes on for too long, or the government which fears voters could side with the unions and blame officials for the standoff.

“People can work around it today and tomorrow, but next week people may get annoyed,” said 56-year-old cafe owner Isabelle Guibal.

READ MORE HERE

Joe Biden gets into spat with voter over Ukraine, calls him a 'liar'

On a day when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sought to fortify his foreign policy credentials in his quest to take on Donald Trump next year, he mixed it up with an Iowa voter over his son's alleged role in the Ukraine scandal that has been dogging the president.

"You're a damn liar, man," an agitated Biden told a man at a campaign event in New Hampton, Iowa, who suggested that Biden had helped his son Hunter land a lucrative position with the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

"No one has said my son has done anything wrong," Biden told the man, who did not identify himself. "Get your words straight, jack."

READ MORE HERE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bristling over a question about whether she "hates" President Donald Trump.

Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference on Thursday (Dec 5) that as a Catholic, she resents the suggestion that she hates anyone.

She fired back at the questioner: "Don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."

READ MORE HERE

US indicts 'Evil Corp' hackers with alleged Russian intelligence ties

A Lamborghini-driving Moscow hacker who called his operation Evil Corp and has ties to the FSB Russian intelligence service was indicted by US authorities on Thursday (Dec 5) for the cybertheft of tens of millions of dollars.

An indictment unsealed in Pittsburgh named Maksim Yakubets and his Evil Corp partner Igor Turashev as the main figures in a group which inserted malware on computers in dozens of countries to steal more than US$100 million (S$130 million) from companies and local authorities.

The indictment was accompanied by sanctions from the US Treasury on the two men, as well as the announcement of a US$5 million reward toward Yakubets' arrest and conviction - the highest reward ever offered for a cybercriminal.

READ MORE HERE

Lukaku, Smalling slam 'insensitive' Italian sports daily

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling on Thursday (Dec 5) slammed a renowned Italian sports daily as "dumb" and "insensitive" after it used "Black Friday" in a front page headline about them meeting for the first time in Serie A.

Former Manchester United team mates Smalling and Lukaku face off at the San Siro on Friday as Inter Milan look to maintain top spot in Serie A, prompting the Rome-based Corriere dello Sport to publish a headline that has attracted widespread condemnation.

"Instead of focusing on a battle between two teams... Corriere dello Sport comes with the dumbest of headlines I have ever seen in my career," Lukaku said in a message on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE