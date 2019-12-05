While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 5

Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after comments are caught on video

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada “two-faced,” after a video surfaced that showed him venting to other world leaders about Trump’s behaviour at a Nato anniversary celebration designed specifically to avoid unwanted disruptions.

“Well, he’s two-faced,” the president said when asked about the video. After a long pause, he added, “He’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy.”

Trump, who was taking questions from reporters before a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, attributed Trudeau’s frustration to the US leader’s pressure campaign to increase Canada’s military spending to 2 per cent of its economic output.

The brief video showed grinning world leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night, apparently commiserating about the president.

Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable

President Donald Trump's actions to prod Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit him politically represent impeachable offences, constitutional law experts called by Democrats testified to the US Congress on Wednesday as lawmakers laid the groundwork for formal charges against Trump.

At a House of Representatives Judiciary Committee hearing featuring political theatrics, three law professors chosen by the Democrats made clear that they believed Trump's actions constituted impeachable offences including abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.

A law professor selected by Trump's fellow Republicans disagreed, saying the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry was "slipshod" and "rushed" and lacked testimony from people with direct knowledge of the relevant events, adding that current evidence does not show Trump committed "a clear criminal act".

Elon Musk, at defamation hearing, blames 'pedo guy' tweet on overwork

Elon Musk said he was overworked when he called a British diver and cave explorer a "pedo guy" in a tweet to his millions of followers, as the Tesla chief executive defended himself on Wednesday at his defamation hearing.

In his second day of testimony in Los Angeles federal court, Musk again expressed regret for the tweet and other comments criticising the plaintiff Vernon Unsworth, and said he had "absolutely not" been accusing him of paedophilia.

Under questioning from his lawyer Alex Spiro, Musk said it took him "minutes" to write his tweets, amid a "very extreme" 80 to 100 hours a week schedule running Tesla, which makes electric cars, and the SpaceX rocket company. "I wouldn't recommend it," Musk said about his schedule.

Did the queen 'scold' Princess Anne for not greeting Trump? Many sure think so

Juuust want to point out in this clip...The Queen is ‘scolding’ Princess Anne who is noticeably absent from the royal receiving line. Watch her shrug: pic.twitter.com/FmMP5TyKWS — 💭 (@Whew_Chile) December 4, 2019

So much in a shrug, and a side-eyed glance.

Forget Nato. Brits were obsessing on Wednesday over a viral snip of video that appeared - appeared, mind you - to show Queen Elizabeth II seeming to chastise her daughter, Princess Anne, at the moment the monarch was greeting President Donald Trump and the first lady at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

The queen was hosting Trump and other world leaders, who are in London for a Nato leaders summit, when an exchange between her and her daughter was caught on camera.

First glimpse of latest James Bond film goes online

Car chases, machine gun fire and love interest: fans of James Bond on Wednesday got their first taste of the upcoming film featuring the fictional British superspy, No Time To Die.

A trailer on the official 007 Twitter account shows sharp-suited Bond, played by British actor Daniel Craig, evading capture in his Aston Martin sports car and jumping off a viaduct.

Making a return alongside the suave secret agent is actress Lea Seydoux, whose character Madeleine Swann provided the obligatory love interest in the last film, Spectre (2015).

