While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 4

Coronavirus claims 1.5 million lives globally, 10,000 die each day

Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 with one death reported every nine seconds on a weekly average, as vaccinations are set to begin in December in a handful of developed nations.

Half a million deaths occurred in just the last two months, indicating that the severity of the pandemic is far from over.

Nearly 65 million people globally have been infected by the disease and the worst affected country, United States, is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections.

In the last week alone, more than 10,000 people in the world died on average every single day, which has been steadily rising each passing week.

'Thumbs up': Croatian woman beats Covid-19 aged 99

A 99-year-old Croatian woman gave the thumbs up on Thursday after she successfully beat the new coronavirus.

Margareta Kranjcec, who lives in an old people's home in the central city of Karlovac, was hospitalised in late October after testing positive for Covid-19 but released three weeks later.

"It's over, I feel fine now," the Vecernji List newspaper quoted Kranjcec as saying.

Teacher from India wins US$1 million global teaching prize

An Indian teacher was on Thursday named the winner of a US$1 million (S$ 1.3 million) prize for his work in transforming the lives of young girls in a rural village.

Mr Ranjitsinh Disale was announced the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 at a virtual ceremony broadcast from the Natural History Museum in London and he opted to split half his winnings with his fellow finalists.

He was selected from 12,000 nominations from over 140 countries around the world.

F1: Replacing Hamilton, Russell finds he has small boots to fill

George Russell is dropping down a size in race footwear this weekend to fill Lewis Hamilton's boots for Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Briton, who is around 10cm taller than the seven-time champion, is usually a full shoe size bigger. Hamilton races in size nines (43) while Russell uses a 10 (44).

But this weekend he will scrunch up his toes to squeeze into Hamilton's cockpit after his compatriot was ruled out by a positive Covid-19 test on Monday.

Warner Bros to stream 2021 movies while they are in theatres

AT&T's Warner Bros studio on Thursday (Dec 3) announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movies, which are expected to include Godzilla vs Kong and Mortal Kombat, will be available on HBO Max for one month starting on the same day they debut in cinemas, the studio said in a statement.

Other upcoming movies affected include The Suicide Squad, a new version of Dune and a Matrix sequel.

