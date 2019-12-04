While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 4

House Democrats' impeachment report accuses Trump of abusing power

US President Donald Trump solicited foreign interference to boost his chances of re-election next year, undermined national security and ordered an "unprecedented" campaign to obstruct Congress, Democrats said in a report on Tuesday that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges against Trump.

In a 300-page report that alleged sweeping abuse of power, the Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said Trump had used US military aid and the prospect of a White House visit to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to undertake probes that would benefit Trump politically.

The Republican president "placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election process, and endangered US national security," the report said.

Democrats, who began the formal impeachment inquiry in September, also accused Trump of an "unprecedented" effort to obstruct the investigation, including refusing to provide documents and testimony from his top advisers, unsuccessful attempts to block career government officials from testifying and intimidation of witnesses.

Elon Musk’s ‘pedo guy’ tweet defamed British diver, lawyer says

Elon Musk ruined what should have been a highlight of a British diver’s life by falsely accusing him of being a paedophile, a lawyer for the diver said on Tuesday as the defamation case against Tesla’s chief executive got under way.

Musk was expected to testify later in the day in the trial over whether he harmed Vernon Unsworth’s reputation by calling him “pedo guy” on Twitter.

Unsworth sued Musk in September 2018, two months after playing a leading role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from the flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand.

US Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid

US Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising Democratic Party star but faltered as she struggled to raise money and make a compelling case for her candidacy.

Her departure further narrows the field of White House contenders exactly two months before voting begins in Iowa, the first nominating contest, and gives her rivals a chance to court Harris' supporters in their final bids to shore up the nomination.

Harris, 55, the only minority woman in the race, would have been the first woman and second black US president if elected next November.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepping down at parent Alphabet

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.

Sundar Pichai, who has been leading Google as chief executive officer for more than four years, will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet.

Page was Alphabet's CEO, while Brin was its president. Both have been noticeably absent from Google events in the past last year.

Football: Ljungberg seeks Wenger advice as he plots Arsenal revival

Freddie Ljungberg intends to tap into the knowledge of Arsene Wenger and Sven-Goran Eriksson as he prepares for his second game in charge of Arsenal.

The 42-year-old interim manager took over from Unai Emery at the Emirates last week after the Spaniard was sacked, with Arsenal languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.

Ljungberg said Wenger, who brought the Swede to Arsenal as a player back in 1998, and Eriksson could offer valuable experience as he looks to build his own career.

