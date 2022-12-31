While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31

Romania court orders influencer Andrew Tate held for 30 days
A Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.
Ms Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania’s anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP on Friday that four suspects had been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days following their arrest late on Thursday.
They are former professional kickboxer Tate, who is a British-US national, his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens.
Tate and his brother were initially detained for 24 hours, but prosecutors had asked a Bucharest court to extend the detention of all four suspects as part of their ongoing investigation.
Man charged with murders of four Idaho university students
A graduate student from Washington state has been arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students six weeks ago, authorities said on Friday.
Pennsylvania State Police took Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, into custody on Thursday night on a fugitive warrant from Idaho, according to Mr James Fry, chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho campus is located.
Kohberger has been arraigned in Pennsylvania was being held without bail pending a hearing on Tuesday to determine whether he would agree to or contest his extradition to Idaho, Latah County, Idaho prosecutor Bill Thompson told reporters.
US House committee releases Trump tax returns
A Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives committee released six years of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to the public on Friday.
It is an extraordinary move days before Republicans are due to take control of the chamber.
Release of Mr Trump’s redacted returns for 2015 through 2020 caps a multi-year battle between the Republican former president and Democratic lawmakers that was settled only last month by the US Supreme Court.
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr on two-year deal
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract, the club announced on Friday.
Ronaldo, 37, left Premier League giants Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the Old Trafford club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.
“I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club’s vision is very inspiring,” the Saudi club quoted Ronaldo as saying.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler sued for 1970s sex abuse of minor
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her as a minor during a years-long relationship in the 1970s.
The suit, obtained by AFP on Friday, was filed in Los Angeles under soon-to-lapse legislation that waives the statute of limitations for childhood abuse claims, and alleges sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Claimant Julia Holcomb, who is now 65, alleges American Idol judge Tyler was granted guardianship of her when she was 16, which he used to engage in a sexual relationship.