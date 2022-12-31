While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31

Romania court orders influencer Andrew Tate held for 30 days

A Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.

Ms Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania’s anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP on Friday that four suspects had been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days following their arrest late on Thursday.

They are former professional kickboxer Tate, who is a British-US national, his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens.

Tate and his brother were initially detained for 24 hours, but prosecutors had asked a Bucharest court to extend the detention of all four suspects as part of their ongoing investigation.

